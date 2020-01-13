Boeing’s CEO inherits 737 Max crisis created under his predecessor

Changing CEOs was the easy part. Now it’s up to Boeing’s new leader to tackle a crisis caused by two crashes and the grounding of the company’s best-selling aircraft.

David Calhoun took over Monday as Boeing’s third CEO in the past five years, following the resignation of Dennis Muilenburg last month.

Calhoun will oversee Boeing’s legal strategy because it handles dozens of lawsuits from families of the 346 people who died in crashes of the 737 Max jetliner. Calhoun’s to-do list also includes repairing Boeing’s tense relationship with its lead regulator, and monitoring compensation for airlines that have canceled thousands of flights because their Boeing jets were grounded.

Perhaps even more importantly, he should try to restore the battered reputation of the company and give the impression that it brings profit above safety.

In an e-mail to employees, which Boeing has made available to the public, Calhoun formulated several priorities for 2020. First, he wrote, is the safe return of the Max to the service, followed by the restoration of confidence in the company.

“This is a crucial time for Boeing,” Calhoun said. “I see greatness in this company, but I also see opportunities to be better. Much better.”

Calhoun said he will spend his first weeks as CEO listening to employees, customers and regulators and assuring them that Boeing is on the way to meeting their expectations. Boeing refused to make him available for interviews.

Calhoun is an experienced director who once led General Electric’s jet engine activities and was chairman of the Boeing council for 10 years. His fellow directors described him on Monday as the right fit for CEO.

“With in-depth industry experience and a proven track record, Dave is the right leader to navigate Boeing through this challenging time in our 104-year history,” said Lawrence Kellner, a former United Airlines CEO replacing Calhoun as Boeing. chairman. “We are convinced that Dave Boeing will help advance with an intense focus on our values, including safety, quality and integrity.”

Former Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg was fired last month. (The corresponding press)

Maximum production stops the American economy

Boeing will stop Max production until it knows when the Federal Aviation Administration will approve fixes that business engineers make to the aircraft’s software and other systems. Although Boeing says it will find another job for inactive employees, employees at major suppliers are not very lucky. Spirit AeroSystems, which makes hull for the Max, said on Friday that it will fire 2,800 people.

Boeing is so large that the loss of export due to the Max grounding affects the entire American economy.

“There is no doubt that the Boeing situation will slow GDP down,” said Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin on Sunday, referring to the benchmark for economic growth. “Boeing is one of the largest exporters and with the 737 Max, I think this year can have an impact on GDP by as much as 50 basis points.”

Fifty basis points is half a percentage point. Mnuchin said on Fox News that Boeing could reduce US economic growth in 2020 from around 3 percent (higher than many private economists predicted) to 2.5 percent.

A Boeing 737 Max aircraft from Icelandair is parked in a parking lot at a Boeing facility next to King County International Airport, known as Boeing Field, on May 31, 2019 in Seattle. (David Ryder / Getty Images)

Airplane “designed by clowns,” said employee

In the final black eye for Boeing, a new set of documents released last week showed that employees were hiding security issues from supervisors and doubting the safety of the Max while it was under development.

“This aircraft was designed by clowns, which in turn are supervised by monkeys,” one employee wrote. In another exchange, two unidentified employees agreed that they would not put their family on Max.

It is not clear when supervisors will let the Max fly again. Officials investigating crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia have focused on flight control software that was not included in earlier versions of the 737. Before both crashes, the software pushed the nose of the aircraft down based on an erroneous measurement of a single sensor.

More recently, questions have been raised about other problems on the Max, including wiring bundles that could be too close together, creating a potential fire hazard. Apart from that, the FAA has announced in recent weeks that it wants to pay Boeing $ 9.3 million US for installing substandard parts on the wings of some Max jets and other 737s – a total of more than 300 aircraft.

Boeing’s problems are also not limited to jet aircraft. Last month, a Boeing spacecraft that was to dock at the international space station ISS flirted its mission when it could not reach the right orbit above Earth.

Boeing announced on December 23 that it would replace Muilenburg. An interim CEO took over for three weeks, while Calhoun, who was recently a private equity executive, broke ties with other companies.

Calhoun, 62, gets a basic salary of $ 1.4 million but possibly a few million more in bonuses and shares, including $ 7 million when he recruits the Max.