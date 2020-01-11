Boeing’s retired CEO leaves with $ 62 million, even without severance pay

Loading...

The expelled CEO of Boeing Co., Dennis Muilenburg, leaves the company with $ 62 million in compensation and retirement benefits, but does not receive severance pay after the Max 737 crisis.

Muilenburg was fired in December because Boeing was unable to control the consequences of a few fatal crashes, stopping the export of the company’s best-selling 737 Max jetliner and compromising its reputation with airlines and regulators.

The compensation figures were announced in a regulatory submission late on Friday during a difficult week for Boeing, when hundreds of internal messages were also released – two important issues that are pending before the new CEO David Calhoun starts on Monday.

The reports contain very critical remarks about the development of the 737 Max, including one that said the aircraft was “designed by clowns who in turn are under the control of monkeys”.

The 737 Max has been grounded since March after the second of two crashes that killed 346 people together within five months.

Lawmakers destroyed Boeing on Friday.

“346 people died. And yet, Dennis Muilenburg pressed regulators and put profits above the safety of passengers, pilots and flight attendants. He will run away with another $ 62.2 million. This is corruption, clear and simple,” US Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Twitter.

US representative Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation Committee, said from the minutes of a June 2013 meeting that Boeing wanted to avoid expensive training and simulator requirements by mislead supervisors about an anti-maternity system called MCAS that was later linked to the two crashes that killed 346 people.

Aircraft on the ground since last March

The speculation that Muilenburg would be fired had been circulating in the industry for months, and was increasing in October when the board stripped him of his president’s title – although he had twice won expressions of confidence from Calhoun, Boeing’s board chairman.

A turnaround veteran and former executive of General Electric Co. who has led several companies into a crisis, Calhoun receives a base salary with an annual rate of $ 1.4 million and is eligible for $ 26.5 million in long-term compensation, Boeing said in an application.

Boeing said in November that Muilenburg had signed up to give up his 2019 bonus and share prices. For 2018, his bonus and share awards were around $ 20 million, according to the files.

In addition to the $ 62 million in rewards and retirement benefits, Muilenburg has stock options that became unconditional in 2013, Boeing said. They would be worth $ 18.5 million at the closing rate on Friday.

“Upon his departure, Dennis received the benefits to which he was contractually entitled and did not receive a severance payment or an annual bonus for 2019,” Boeing said in a statement.