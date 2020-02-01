Boen lights it up while Mansfield drives away from Attleboro – Boston Herald

Although the Mansfield boys’ basketball team can exert some pressure to repeat as Kelley-Rex champions in the Hockomock League, perhaps no one feels it more than Matt Boen.

In a battle for first place in the division on Friday night, the junior guard reacted in a big way, leading the Hornets with 25 points and serving as a force across the field in a 77-65 win in Attleboro. Mansfield improves to 15-2 overall and now has a one-game lead over the Blue Bombadiers and Franklin, his next opponent, in the Kelley-Rex race.

“My brothers (Max and Michael) won a Hock Championship almost every year,” said Boen. “So (tonight) was really important and it was a great team win.”

Mansfield wrote 11-0 points in each half, one that gave the Hornets a good lead in the second quarter and another that set the game early in the fourth. Boen, who had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals, played an important role in both, but he received a lot of help when a trio of Mansfield seniors joined him in double digits.

Sam Stevens had 12 of his 16 in the second half, including three of the Hornets seven 3-pointers after the break when Mansfield continued to take down demoralizing shots to keep Attleboro (12-3) at bay. TJ Guy added 13 and Andrew Rooney placed 11 for the Hornets, who completed the season.

“After about six minutes in the second quarter, I thought we were playing with a lot of energy,” said Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan. “I thought we did a lot of things we practice over the past two days to prepare ourselves for this team and their two special players.”

The Blue Bombardiers got great nights from the stars, but couldn’t match Mansfield’s balance. Qualeem Charles (24 points) and Bryant Ciccio (23 points) scored 20 of the first 22 of the Blue Bombardiers when the hosts reached a fast 22-15 lead. But Charles, who hit his first eight shots from the field and worked effectively from the pole, got into error and walked to the bank in the second quarter to open the door for the hornets.

“I like to play here, the atmosphere is great,” said Boen from Attleboro. “I love Bryant and Q, they have a great team. Really good children, I also like to play against them. It is very nice. ”