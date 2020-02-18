[boen’s-double-double-qualified-prospects-mansfield-previous-needham]

By game titles finish, Matty Boen remaining tiny doubt as to the identity of the greatest participant on the ground.

Boen scored 23 details and corralled 14 rebounds as Mansfield held on to defeat Needham, 63-58, in the opening round of the Roundball Traditional on Monday night at Mansfield Superior University.

The Hornets (19-two) will play either Brockton or Whitman-Hanson on Wednesday night time in the tournament’s championship sport.

“That’s just Matty currently being Matty this time of 12 months,” Mansfield mentor Mike Vaughan stated. “He actions in, makes massive plays, and keeps us in line on offense. His engage in tonight was outstanding.”

Defensively, the Hornets employed a selection of equally and person zone appears to continue to keep the Rockets off equilibrium. Right after scoring 9 factors in the to start with quarter, Mansfield managed to maintain Needham (15-4) celebrity Will Dorion (19 details) to 10 points over the last 24 minutes to retain the Rockets at an arms size.

“I believed we did a actually superior work defensively the entire game seriously building issues complicated for them,” Vaughan said. “They experienced to actually grind by way of offensive possessions. We did not give up any easy baskets.”

Mansfield entered the fourth quarter clinging to a 4 level, 44-40, advantage but speedily pushed it up to double figures on a few pointers by Sam Stevens and freshman Christopher Hill. Trailing 58-48 with two: 30 remaining the Rockets managed a single final surge. John Hood scored five straight details and Johar Sing drilled a wing trey as part of a 10-two run that trimmed the deficit to just a pair with 26 seconds remaining.

Stevens, even so, knocked down a pair at the charity stripe and Mansfield grabbed a vital defensive rebound off a Needham miss out on at the other close to seal the victory.

Boen and Dorion traded blows in the opening quarter. Mansfield’s junior wing threw the to start with punch scoring 12 of the Hornets initial 15 details. Dorion, even so, answered knocking down a pair of three-tips in the quarter’s waning moments to minimize Mansfield’s lead to 18-16 immediately after a single. Mansfield received some separation right before the 50 percent with Stevens and Junior TJ Man becoming a member of Boen on the attack. Person made use of his huge, athletic frame to both of those penetrate the Rockets one-three-one zone off the dribble and bully them down small though Stevens made use of his versatility as a scorer to place points on the board. In all Person and Stevens combined to score 12 of the Hornets 19 2nd quarter points to propel them to a 36-27 lead at the crack.