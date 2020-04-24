‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ screenwriter to pen new Whitney Houston biopic | Showbiz

The late Whitney Houston remains one of the good voices of R’n’B and well known music in the past 30 decades. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 24 — The Oscar-nominated screenwriter driving Bohemian Rhapsody and The Two Popes has been lined up to generate and co-develop a new function film on the existence of Whitney Houston, US media reported Wednesday.

Anthony McCarten will be a part of forces with the Whitney Houston estate and Grammy-award winner Clive Davis, the person who signed the star to her initial recording deal, according to Deadline.

They are negotiating with Stella Meghie to immediate the biopic I Wanna Dance With Anyone, the site described. Meghie retweeted the Deadline tale.

McCarten, 58, has had a sequence of hits in new many years — all biopics. They contain The Darkish Hrs (2017), Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), and The Two Popes (2019).

Houston died in 2012 aged 48, drowning in her bathtub right after ingesting a substantial total of cocaine.

Even with a vocation marked by drug habit, she stays a single of the great voices of R’n’B and well known new music in the very last 30 several years.

Two new documentaries have lifted the veil on previously taboo aspects of the daily life of the female who uncovered her scales in a gospel choir in Newark, New Jersey.

Whitney furnished testimony that Houston experienced been sexually assaulted in her youth by a significantly more mature cousin.

Though Whitney: Can I Be Me referred to the singer’s adore affair with a different female, Robyn Crawford, which she hid for considerably of her grownup lifestyle.

“I know the comprehensive Whitney Houston tale has not but been instructed,” Davis instructed Deadline, describing the screenplay as “no holds barred, musically rich”.

Director Meghie produced a name for herself in 2016 with a critically acclaimed debut film, Jean of the Joneses (2016), a small-budget loved ones comedy.

Because then, she has directed three other characteristic films, including The Photograph, introduced in February in the United States. — AFP