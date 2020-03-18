Boiler room for the transfer of new sessions of the artists houses on background coronavirus

Boiler room announced a new series which will be broadcast in the lock mode and isolation to try to entertain people when the pandemic worsens.

Revealing the news today (28 March), the music platform reported that new sets from DJs and other performers will be transmitted all over the world with the safety of their own homes and other private spaces.

Flows will come “directly to the audience,” and “without the need for interaction with the production teams – when we practice social dystantsyyatsyyu to remove risk from our programming.”

In addition, the boiler room to allocate a number of archival broadcasts as “a way to stay connected, but”.

Stay safe, stay in touch and support where you can pic.twitter.com/ezJXWJvUW6

– KAYALNAYA standing (@boilerroomtv) March 18, 2020

The previous statement is situated on Twitter, showed that the platform is canceled or postponed more than 40 upcoming shows between now and summer 2020.

At the time of this writing, more than 5,000 people have been infected Covid-19, and at least 100 people died in the United States. Across the pond in the UK death toll rose to at least 104, more than 1,500 cases confirmed. In other countries, such as Italy, which killed nearly 3,000 people, the number is much higher.

Loud music, including Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, called on their supporters to stay at home and isolate themselves as a result of the outbreak.