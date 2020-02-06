Boise State avenges defeat against Wyoming with defense efforts | National sport

BOISE – Boise State’s women’s basketball team avenged the season’s first conference loss with one of the strongest defensive games of the year.

The Broncos led Wyoming to 17 of 42 shooting in the second half and forced 24 sales when Boise State scored a 67-48 Wire-to-Wire win on Wednesday at the ExtraMile Arena.

“I think it’s always our main goal to hit the defensive stops,” said Jayde Christopher, who led the Broncos with a career high six steal. “But this game was really one that we wanted to redeem ourselves.”

The win puts Boise State (16-8, 8-4 Mountain West) in fourth place in the conference standings, giving the Broncos two consecutive wins that begin in February after losing to Fresno State and San Jose State in January. Boise State had a 4-0 record against the five best teams in the mountain west, including a 73:68 loss to Wyoming on January 1 in Laramie.

“It feels like everyone has their legs under them,” said Riley Lupfer, who led the Broncos with 18 points. “I don’t want to say we were on a downhill run, but we’re playing bronco basketball again, and it feels good.”

Boise State held Wyoming (11-10, 7-5) a 15-point lead in 10 attempts to a season low of two 3-point field goals after Wyoming scored eight 3-point goals in the first game overcome by Boise State.

“I think it was just the limit on the number of open shots,” said Lupfer. “We helped on the right-hand side, we kept them in front of us so they didn’t get those kick-out 3s.” This is what they killed us the first time, and I feel that this time it was “I’ll keep my husband in front of me”. “

Lupfer, who, according to coach Gordy Presnell, had suffered from an illness in the past few weeks, scored the highest score since December 18 at the Broncos’ Mountain West opener.

She had 10 of those points in a third quarter in which Boise State undercut Wyoming 18-7 and ended the half-way lead from 30:23 to 48:30. All 10 points were scored during a 14: 3 run in the last seven and a half minutes of the quarter in which Wyoming couldn’t score a single goal in Boise State.

“It is so difficult to give her a chance,” Presnell said of Lupfer. “Our players try to call their number and they are on guard wherever they go. She hit some really hard punches. She was 7 for 9, so I was excited for her. She’s finally pretty healthy and I was glad she was ready. “

Boise State led from the start with A’Shanti Coleman, who paused 30 seconds before the end, and the Broncos built their lead to 21-9 after Braydey Hodgins paused at the end of the first quarter.

In Boise State, which had double-digit lead in three of its four defeats at Mountain West, Wyoming won the second quarter with a 10-0 run and reduced the lead to two points.

Jade Loville finished Wyoming’s run by five points and Boise State took the lead 30: 23. Wyoming never got closer than seven points in the second half.

“We were pretty good at getting a head start this year and then giving it up,” said Presnell. “I was just thrilled with this third quarter to get out of there pretty cheerfully.”

In this third quarter, Wyoming hit 2 out of 10 out of the field, part of a stretch between the second and fourth quarters where Wyoming was 2 out of 16.

“It was a total team effort and they defended it defensively,” said Presnell. “They came up and turned the ball 24 times. We don’t really persuade people. I thought Jade Christopher was in the background everywhere. It was just a really good, great effort. “

Loville ended the game with 10 points while Coleman scored nine.

Boise State is back in the ExtraMile Arena on Saturday to play a game against Utah State.