Boise State ready to fight Mountain West for additional TV money | National sport

BOISE – Boise State has finally responded to Mountain West’s recent claim that the new TV deal would be the last one where the Broncos earn extra money for a separate negotiation about the right to air their home football matches.

Oh yeah? Good luck.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening, Boise State released a statement that all was hinted at, from a lawsuit to a lawsuit against the Broncos that may be considering leaving Mountain West if their extra money goes away.

Brief background: The Mountain West announced a new $ 270 million six-year contract with FOX and CBS last week that roughly triples the $ 1.1 million each school has received this year.

When Boise State agreed to rejoin the mountain west in 2012, the league agreed to have the Broncos’ home soccer games sold to television stations as a separate package. Boise State, in turn, would generate the additional revenue.

That sum totaled $ 1.8 million in 2019 (in addition to the $ 1.1 million regular stake), and it appears that Boise State will be in the next six years under the new deal that will host its home games transfers to the FOX, a similar number is obtained family of networks.

However, Commissioner Craig Thompson made a surprising comment on a conference call announcing the deal. This is the last deal where Boise State receives the extra money.

“As we move forward, it is the expectation that the membership agreements of all parties will become clearer and more equal, if you will,” said Thompson.

But the term sheet that Boise State and the Midwest signed when the Broncos returned to the league appears to be different. There is no expiration date for the agreement and the Broncos would receive the extra money as long as they are in the league.

From the term sheet: “Binding Effect. The terms and conditions of this agreement are binding for the MWC, regardless of any conflicting, contradicting or contradicting provisions of the MWC constitution, the statutes, the statutes, the guidelines … or a subsequent vote of the conference members. “

Boise State sports director Curt Apsey made a “no comment” when asked later that day about Thompson’s testimony, and the school said nothing about the possibility of losing the extra money.

That was until Friday.

“The Mountain West said this was the last time our deal was negotiated separately,” said Boise State in Friday’s statement. “However, Boise State’s decision to attend the conference was based on a number of negotiated provisions, including the right to separately negotiate material terms of media rights with respect to our home games (soccer games).

“This is set out in our conference agreement and cannot be changed by any membership vote or conflicting agreement. We will not advocate changing this provision and are considering our options to continue.”

The statement also showed that the Broncos weren’t crazy about ending a long-standing relationship with ESPN for FOX, but they admitted that the new deal was “better”.

“ESPN has long been a great partner of Boise State – and Mountain West – and we had some concerns about breaking away from this relationship,” the statement said. “However, the conditions and value that FOX Mountain West offers were better. We believe that our new partner will help Boise State to further expand its brand and strengthen our institutional profile across the country.”

What does it all mean? Boise State seems to have two options. The school could sue the mountain west for the problem and try to keep the extra money beyond this TV deal. It might also look like it is leaving West Mountain and joining another conference like the American one.

Who knows, the Pac-12 or Big-12 could be ready for expansion in six years when the new deal ends. Could these be potential landing sites for Boise State?

It seems that a standoff could come. Will Mountain West’s cave look like it did when the Broncos joined the league in 2012 to keep them from leaving the league? Or would it be okay if Boise State left the league and went somewhere else?

How important is this additional income to Boise State and would legal action and a chaotic public battle be sought just to try and get it back? Or would the Broncos be fine if they made more money at another conference?

Buckle up. It got really interesting.

