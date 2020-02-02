Boise State Signed By JUCO Cornerback | National sport

The Boise State football team strengthened their defensive backfield this week when junior college cornerback Jonathan Earl made a verbal commitment to the Broncos.

Earl, who joins Boise from Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California, announced his engagement on Twitter on Tuesday. He will have two more years when he comes to campus this fall.

Earl was classified as a two star prospect by the recruitment of the Rivals website. He had 43 tackles and two sales for Golden West this season, his first year as a corner player for the Rustlers. In its first season, Earl was a broad receiver and had 22 catches for 349 yards and six touchdowns.

According to Rivals, Earl also had two offers from the FCS schools Dixie State and Montana.

Boise State, which is expected to return all of its last season cornerbacks, also signed three star cornerbacks in early December, Kaonohi Kaniho, brother of Nickelback Kekaula Kaniho, and Donovan Clark.

In addition to the 15 prospectuses signed in December, Boise State has received commitments from three other prospectuses, including Earl. With only five days left until National Signing Day, Boise State still has several grants available for the 2020 season. The Broncos have not yet signed or promised a quarterback or running back scholarship.

SPRING GAME SCHEDULED: Boise State will hold its annual spring game on April 11, the school said on Friday.

The school did not announce the format in which the game would take place, but said the celebrations should start at 3:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $ 10 and can be purchased at midday of the game or in advance at BroncoSports.com/tickets.

Free parking will be available on the East Stadium site.

After the game, all participants have access to The Blue.