Boise State Sues Mountain West Conference For TV Bonuses | National sport

BOISE – Boise State University filed a lawsuit against the Mountain West Conference on Friday for the league’s plans to cut the school’s bonus money from future television contracts.

However, both parties are hoping for an out-of-court solution, a joint statement by Boise State and the Mountain West Conference on Wednesday evening.

In the 17-page civil lawsuit, Boise State argued that Mountain West had violated its contract with the school by signing a new six-year $ 270 million television contract with FOX and CBS without Boise State’s approval. The school is seeking legal proceedings and a judge to clarify the rights and obligations of the Boise State contract with the league.

The complaint also challenges Boise State’s plans to end Mountain West’s plans to end the university’s current $ 1.8 million annual bonus. The school argues that the membership agreement with Mountain West provides that the bonus money will last as long as it stays in the league.

Boise State asked the league for more than $ 1.8 million in bonus funds in December as contract terms for the rest of the league increased significantly. The league then voted two weeks later to give the Broncos no bonus money after the new six-year contract expired.

Last Friday, Boise State released its first public statement on the subject, saying “weighing your options.” Officials from Boise State filed the lawsuit the same day.

Click here to read the full document received by the 4th District Court in Idaho.

Reports of the complaint surfaced on Wednesday. That evening, at 5:15 a.m., Boise and Mountain West officials made a joint statement saying, “Last week, Boise State made a media rights complaint against Mountain West Conference has been filed. However, the lawsuit does not yet formally begin. The university and the mountain west are currently hoping to resolve the issue without litigation, “said an email from Boise State Associate Athletic Director Joe Nickell.

The bonus money comes from the reentry agreement with Mountain West in 2012 when the Broncos decided to abandon plans to return to the Big East and return to Mountain West. Under the agreement, the rights to broadcast Boise State’s home football matches on television would be negotiated separately from the rest of the league and the Broncos would receive additional income.

The term sheet signed by Boise State and Mountain West when the Broncos returned to the league has no expiration date for the agreement.

From the term sheet: “Binding: The terms and conditions of this agreement are binding for MWC, regardless of any conflicting, contradicting or contradicting provisions of the MWC constitution, the statutes, the statutes, the guidelines … or a subsequent vote of the MWC conference participants , ”

A television bonus structure, where teams received money for the number of their TV appearances, was canceled in 2016 because the Mountain Division teams (who played Boise State each year) received more money annually than the teams in the Western division.

In November 2016, an amendment was signed in which Boise State received $ 1.8 million annually from the highest amount (the average total amount of bonus money they had received in the past three years), and the rest will be split equally the eleven teams divided (Hawaii does not receive any television money under its contract with the league.

In 2019, Boise State received the $ 1.8 million bonus plus the $ 1.1 million share each of the eleven members received for a total of $ 2.9 million in television funds.

With the new deal roughly tripling the annual payout of $ 1.1 million for each team in the league, Boise State believes the $ 1.8 million bonus will increase relative to the previous deal.

Craig Thompson, President of the Mountain West Conference, seemed to agree to the idea of ​​increasing Boise State’s bonus money. In December, when Thompson attended the championship game at the Boise conference, he met the school president, Marlene Tromp, and her sports director Curt Apsey.

“At this meeting, Thompson admitted that Boise State and, in particular, its football team were the driving force behind the new, much cheaper and more profitable deal with Fox,” the complaint said. “Mr. Thompson also acknowledged that the increase in revenue for the (conference), and therefore for its members, that would result from the new agreement with CBS / Fox was largely due to Fox ‘interest in the Boise State and Games So he understood why the Boise state expected and should receive more money than the other member institutions, even double. “

After this meeting last month, Tromp and Apsey realized that the league board of directors, according to the complaint, would consider increasing Boise State’s bonus on the upcoming board of the conference.

Instead, the complaint at the meeting states that the league voted to phase out the Boise State bonus and eventually end it. School officials received minimal information about the proposed plan, which the conference also wanted to vote on.

When the league board voted on whether to adopt a Boise State bonus expiration plan, Boise State voted against. This should have prevented the association from accepting the plan, but the association ignored this rule and nevertheless accepted the plan, the complaint said.

The league “agreed and conspired to negotiate terms of the CBS / FOX agreement” without Boise State’s approval, according to the complaint.

The new six-year contract begins in the fall, and Boise State continues to receive its $ 1.8 million bonus for those six years. Two directors voted against Boise State receiving this bonus over the next six years, the complaint said.

Steve Andersen, the Boise State attorney in the case, did not immediately respond to a call from the Idaho Press to receive a comment.

,