[boj-kuroda:-new-virus-will-be-big-topic-for-debate-at-g20]



FILE Image: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a information conference in Tokyo, Japan, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

February 21, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – The new coronavirus outbreak could come to be the biggest situation for discussion at a weekend gathering of finance leaders from the Team of 20 significant economies, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda claimed on Friday.

It was not time but to discuss precise monetary coverage response to the new virus, but the BOJ will stand prepared to just take additional steps if vital, Kuroda explained to a parliament committee session.

Kuroda and Finance Minister Taro Aso are scheduled to go to the conference on Feb. 22-23, in Riyadh.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)