BoJack Horseman ends bittersweet and promises new beginnings

“Yeah well, what are you going to do? Life is a bitch and then you die, right? “

“Sometimes. Sometimes life is a bitch and then you go on living.”

“Yes.”

“But it’s a nice night, isn’t it?”

“Yes. It’s nice.”

Like many comedy pilots, the BoJack Horseman pilot is a shaky affair just a few episodes away from the exact performance of the show. But a hint of the dark comedy and personal darkness that would grow to differentiate the show was there early on when BoJack watched his Horsin ‘Around DVD attack after the fear and reached the series finale. In the finale of this show, the horse dies of a broken heart because the children did not appreciate him, he disappeared forever, and the children are handed over to child protection services after nine years. “We may have gotten a bit darker in this series finale,” BoJack says in an understatement for eternity.

This series finale can be seen again in BoJack Horseman’s own series finale. The family who bought BoJack’s house returns to the TV and finds the same horse face down in the pool. Not as a result of a broken heart, but as a result of being born broken and never really learning to reassemble. And the darkness of Horsin ‘Around’s Finale is a darkness that feels light compared to BoJack Horseman, a show that has gone beyond the first few impressions for the past six seasons to present itself as the best show on TV.

In order to clarify this case, however, you must also make your final argument. A series finale is always closely scrutinized, and I expect “Nice While It Lasted” will not fix this tragic comedy for all fans. I see a group of people who think “The View From Halfway Down” should have been the series finale, making BoJack’s survival and remaining hopes of redemption an unanswered question. I can also see a camp of people who have been put off by the dark depths of this last series of episodes (even by BoJack standards) and treat “The Face of Depression” rather than their series finale, BoJack and everyone around him in one place where they found out what screwed up their lives the most. And there are still many things on the table that have remained unresolved: plot topics like Hollyhock in her letter, unresolved fan theories like whether Sarah Lynn’s stepfather abused her or not, the lost hope of Vincent Adultman’s last appearance.

But a finale that’s not perfect is probably perfect for BoJack Horseman, and “Nice While It Lasted” is the right bittersweet ending for this bittersweet series. This last series of episodes wasn’t BoJack Horseman in its prime, too full of early offers and some stories that didn’t have enough space to breathe. However, the last two episodes have been at the emotional and experimental high points of the series, and “Nice While It Lasted” is a comedown that manages to align things with a feeling of melancholy peace. It’s an end, but it’s also an end that gives a sense of new beginnings and something else, even if the show doesn’t continue the life it’s chasing.

Showrunner and final author Raphael Bob-Waksberg is on the advance with “Nice While It Lasted”. He gives you a quick explanation of what happened after “The View From Halfway Down” and confirms that BoJack didn’t drown afterwards everyone. Unfortunately, dying doesn’t mean that he has to be responsible for being in a house where both he and David Boreanaz have the same level of property. That is, none at all. He is accused of burglary, sentenced by the court as well as the public and sentenced to 14 months in prison. And in all of this he plays the second violin after the boy, who becomes a national sensation because he gets the “BoJeebies” to see this washed-up actor washed up in his swimming pool. This is the most rude part of everything: even in his most public sin, there is still someone who overshadows him.

Screenshot: Netflix

It would be easy to end the series if BoJack is released from prison and tries to adjust to a new life, but Bob-Waksberg finds a better way to free BoJack for a wedding weekend. With just a day outside of the prison, you feel like you are a fish without water (no, not this one) while BoJack is thrown into an unfamiliar environment and has to do everything with the full knowledge that he immediately returns to. And if you arrange it at a wedding – more specifically, at the wedding of Princess Carolyn and Judah Mannowdog (I just understood it) – it creates the perfect setting for reunion with the rest of the main characters, who frankly have no reason to to see again and again.

Bob-Waksberg knows the basics he has to cover and moves on to the final so that the decisions become more and more important. First of all, BoJack drives to the wedding with the kind permission of Mr. Peanutbutter, who is both the best and the worst person to see when you get out of jail. (Mr. Peanutbutter: “I condemn you to life … full of friendship!” BoJack: “If this is my only other option, I choose prison.”) There is always the most ridiculous and cheerful cast of BoJack Horseman’s leading actors No real solution that must take place in this dog and pony show, no rejection of the other’s success in the past. And as much as BoJack is annoyed by Mr. Peanutbutter’s constant enthusiasm, this annoyance feels half-hearted now, and BoJack is glad to be back in an old routine.

While there doesn’t have to be a big solution between BoJack and Mr. Peanutbutter, their conversations show that Mr. Peanutbutter was in a good place. Birthday Dad continues to be a success – apparently he’s received a Nobel Prize in TV just for that – and he takes the show seriously instead of forcing another relationship. He goes to therapy and recognizes some truths about himself that are rooted in his usual pop culture analogies, but also those that feel right for the character. (“Is my problem with women any Christopher Nolan film? Because yes, women are involved, but it’s really never about women. It’s about me.”) If he was never in a bad place, he wasn’t always in a good, and it feels like he has finally found a comfortable niche.

Screenshot: Netflix

And the episode keeps him in the realm of the ridiculous with one last great gesture. Since he decides to use his birthday father’s fame to give something back to the city, he wrongly claims that he is a substitute for all the way back in the season “Our A Story is a D Story” signed the D in the viewed Hollywoo. He only chooses the sign company again, which has never taken his banner instructions literally, and they follow his instructions: “Give this whole city the” D “!” D “for Dad. Birthday Dad, that is!” On the letter – the wrong letter Everyone speaks of Hollywoob without keeping an eye on it, Mr. Peanutbutter threatens to hire a new sign company in the future, and the cycle of life continues.

One last running gag is our farewell to Mr. Peanutbutter, when he promises that he won’t be distracted by Erica’s newest remarkable aspect of the character or presentation, and we’ll go to BoJack alone at the wedding party. (An interesting addition to the finale: black is shown between the scenes as if there was space for advertising.) But he is not alone for long because Todd quickly grabs him and demands that they go to the beach for fireworks. It’s a sweet gesture for Todd, after years of living together, to be in the mood for BoJack’s mood so that he sees that the crowded room may not be the best place for his old friend. And it’s surprising, because it is Todd trying to reach for it since it distracted him from his initiation party the last time he saw BoJack because he didn’t want anything to go wrong. It wasn’t exactly “get out of here and never come back”, but it felt hinted at.

It’s a strange place for the two to find each other. They both know how much space there is between them and how much there has always been. As Todd Maude said, they were best friends for years, but not without any connection, just because Todd showed up at BoJack one night and BoJack told him he could stay as long as he wanted. But that first gesture meant that Todd always wanted to believe that BoJack secretly had a good heart and was able to be the “new BoJack” promised after rehab, and that he was BoJack through all of his self-doubts about it encourages what happens when he really comes out of jail. Todd is no longer the innocent and trustworthy guy he played in season one, but he remains the fundamentally decent person of the series and is always happy to help those who need him.

Screenshot: Netflix

And Todd even manages to give BoJack good advice that is intelligently fueled by the last relay sheet that led him to find his calling and reconnect with his mother. He not only spends his time with children, but can also convert the texts of the Hokey Pokey into a motivational speech. Out of the embarrassment of finding common ground with his mother, he recognizes the way in which people and relationships change. Every crazy adventure under the sun has taken place, but over the course of BoJack Horseman we’ve seen Todd Chavez grow up and see his own husband. And one last time he becomes the stupid film for his former (question mark?) Friend and proves this old saying about the mouth of babes.

With these interactions, it’s time for BoJack to meet the woman of the hour. After having difficulties in seasons four and five, Princess Carolyn had the smoothest plot of all in season six and recovered early from the complete exhaustion of “The New Client” to do what she does best and to get their shit together. And the bride shines in her special day – or rather, in the over-produced industrial version of her special day, which is meant as a meet-and-greet – while her adorable toddler daughter walks around and her new husband prepares the contracts for her newest women film, 11 Angry women. (BoJack: “Not twelve?” Princess Carolyn: “You have to leave room for a sequel.”) We viewers have always been convinced of Princess Carolyn’s magnificence, and now it is clear that she believes it at a level that is lower than she believes everything she tells her customers.

It also has some surprising news for BoJack, as Horny Unicorn is about to be released and has had a positive response. Since the paparazzi and the public no longer shun him, the foundation stone is laid for a comeback story. It’s wrong to say when BoJack thinks about what opportunities Horny Unicorn could offer him when he’s released from prison, and how he’d be an idiot if he didn’t take this chance – and Princess Carolyn’s eyes widened as she did remembered the last time he had this train of thought. It’s the only threatening note in the finale, all the more when BoJack admits to Todd that he’s afraid of relapse. His first addiction will always be in the spotlight and it is all the more dangerous for the way he never admitted it.

Fortunately, Princess Carolyn can take a break for now, as the music changes and we experience a quiet moment on the dance floor between the two. Earlier in the day, BoJack admitted that he was afraid that the wedding would be a disaster, and now he’s sublimating that fear to tell Princess Carolyn that it would be more of a “sitcom disaster” that swept through the tropics go and hit as he is familiar with it. And if you stay in the realm of the hypothetical, you come to the place of vulnerability where they are rarely seen. Princess Carolyn admits there are still some doubts, and BoJack can give his blessing in a way that is really perfect:

Princess Carolyn: Well, I guess I’m afraid to lose part of myself. I’m afraid if I let someone take care of me I’m not really me anymore. I’m afraid to feel too good, you know, to soften. I’m afraid this could be the best thing that ever happened to me, and if it doesn’t make me as happy as I should be, it means I’m a lost cause. “

BoJack: Yeah, all of these things might be true, but on the other hand, what if you deserve to be happy and that’s one thing that will make you happy? And maybe don’t worry about being happy later and just focus on how happy you are right now. “

Princess Carolyn: Oh, is it that easy?

BoJack: No. But you are here because at some point Princess Carolyn thought this was a good idea. And I think we should listen to them. Because she’s the smartest woman I know. “

Screenshot: Netflix

Everything about this interaction is beautiful: the direction by Aaron Long, the dialogue by Bob-Waksberg and the lecture by Will Arnett and Amy Sedaris. It reaches the entire symbolism of the grand gesture, without needing this gesture, a moment of acceptance and finality that is free of bitterness or regret. It is simply a closure. BoJack and Princess Carolyn were really the big love for each other’s lives, and in the end it’s exactly the happy ending they needed when they let themselves go.

If that breaks up BoJack Horseman’s love story, the final act of “Nice While It Lasted” goes to the story that could have been in another world. BoJack finds Diane on a roof reminiscent of the one she had had so many violent conversations all over the years, and they are likely to have the last conversation that starts jaggling and gets rough. Everyone else can see BoJack and feel like they have a peaceful ending, but the ending Diane is looking for is anything but. Do you remember how defeated BoJack looked back in “The View From Halfway Down” when he realized that he had called Diane and it was going into voicemail? Well, it turned out that he ignored the advice he had given himself since the pilot to finish leaving voicemails drunk and left one for Diane. A voicemail that accused her of not picking up and indirectly blaming her for everything he would do after hanging up.

If you look at how his face turns at the revelation, you know exactly what his internal monologue is at the moment, because you are probably also whispering to him, “You damn stupid piece of shit, asshole.” Alison Brie wrestles so much emotion From this revelation, it emerged that Diane listened to this voicemail a hundred times and rehearsed what she would say when she finally saw him a thousand times. No one in the series has given birth to the weight of BoJack trying to get better than Diane, and the scars are as visible as the bruises on Gina Cazador’s neck. It’s another instance of BoJack that doesn’t understand the power he has over women and another thing you can’t forgive him for.

Screenshot: Netflix

But if Diane doesn’t forgive BoJack, she won’t let him finish her, and instead tries to make a better decision once she runs away. Life in Chicago and trying to stay away from Guy on short notice didn’t work out. So she moved to Houston and married him instead. Both the audience and BoJack clearly expect the opposite. The moment Diane flashes her ring, it becomes an unexpected joy. She has removed cities and careers from the woman who reluctantly hired BoJack to write his memoirs, a Texas author, wife and stepmother. This Diane is now in the memory of her “LA years”, a character design and a character that hardly resembles the woman we see in front of us.

It is a remarkable personal growth that you can witness, and it has another component: growing apart. “Hey, wouldn’t it be funny the last time we talked tonight?” Says BoJack half seriously. Diane doesn’t answer for a moment and you can see the weight of this silence. This moment is the real finale of BoJack Horseman. Knowing that this friendship that spanned the entire series has sparked so many cordial discussions and ugly battles is coming to an end. BoJack Horseman and Diane Nguyen are not the people they were when they first met, and they have both become so interdependent. But both know that this growth must be separate if it is to continue. So they can sit on a roof one last time and tell a kind of story of something stupid that happened in prison – seriously, whose favorite film is The Family Stone? – and look up at the stars and remember all the moments that led us to here.

And at that moment, all the moments that could come next are there too, Catherine Feeny’s “Mr. Blue ”when BoJack and Diane look up and down, but never look at each other at the same time. Maybe BoJack will talk to Diane after that night and maybe not. Perhaps Princess Carolyn will agree to represent him again when he is released from prison, and perhaps she will refer him to Gekko Rabbitowitz. Maybe Mr. Peanutbutter will pick him up from prison next time, and maybe he’ll have to call a cabracadabra and ask to crash onto Todd’s couch. Maybe Horny Unicorn will be a hit, maybe a flop. He may end up at Bellican 30 minutes after leaving prison. Maybe he’ll be sober for the next 30 years. He may panic when faced with freedom, try to rob a Chicken 4 Dayz, and be back in his cell in 30 seconds.

Screenshot: Netflix

Ultimately, we have no answer to these questions. And that’s ultimately the answer we need. Life is not something that we can break down into 30-minute parts and expect resolution at the end of that term – or even 77 of these parts. Life is not something that has a beginning, a middle and an end that can easily be divided into three acts. Life is funny and tragic and at the same time unpredictable. Life is a series of decisions and consequences that pay off or come back to us in a way that we would never expect. Life is a series of meaningless distractions and important developments, and we have to find out the difference. Life is a series of closing doors, but it is also a series of opening doors: occasions that we can take advantage of, that we feel comfortable in when we walk by, or that we later regret. Life is complicated, it is chaotic, it goes in every possible direction. You can always screw it up and you can always do it better.

No television program understood this better than BoJack Horseman.

And it was indeed beautiful as long as it lasted.

Series note: A

Scattering observations:

Lifetime Achievement in Speech: In a rather brilliant move, no one says a line in the finale beyond the five main characters that allows me to award Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins and Aaron Paul the Lifetime Achievement Award in this category. All of them have done such a great job in the past six seasons, those characters who could have been so ridiculous (and have existed on many occasions) turned into real people whose hopes, dreams, and choices mattered. I will get on the mat with everyone who argues that this show is the best job they have ever done in their respective careers.

In a rather brilliant move, no one says a line in the finale beyond the five main characters that allows me to award Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins and Aaron Paul the Lifetime Achievement Award in this category. All of them have done such a great job in the past six seasons, those characters who could have been so ridiculous (and have existed on many occasions) turned into real people whose hopes, dreams, and choices mattered. I will get on the mat with everyone who argues that this show is the best job they have ever done in their respective careers. Not that the main cast limitation keeps the episode thin, as Princess Carolyn wasn’t joking that her industrial wedding was the social event of the season. Participants I saw include Quentin Tarantulino, Henry Winkler, Amanda Hannity, Vanessa Gekko, Naomi Watts, Sextina Aquafina, Charley Witherspoon, the little penguin, Jurj Clooners (fresh from the prank rehab), the learner DiCapricorn, Mitt Dermon, Bread Poot, Jake and Maggot Gyllenhaal, Mila Kunis (eats a sandwich), Abe Ziegler and Ziggy Abler. It’s a wonderful way to pay for the history of this show with bizarre characters and brilliant guest stars.

Talk about a fair trial: BoJack’s jury includes Beyonce, Daniel Radcliffe, Wallace Shawn, Tilda Madison, Sandro, Neal McBeal, Navy SEAL, a dancer of the Philbert pilot, his one-night stand of “BoJack Hates The Troops , ”Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s original avatar and a Mantis shrimp.

Not a single mention of Hollyhock in the entire episode. Whatever her letter to BoJack said, along with Jesse’s letter to Brock in El Camino (who speaks of other works by this insanely good cast), is a message we don’t know in the audience. It’s a bitter pill to swallow, but BoJack had to pay a price for his behavior, and that seems like the right exchange rate.

Hollywoob has a few other happy ends. A FireFlame billboard can be seen from the diner window, showing that Gina was allowed to star in the film, and Courtney Portnoy’s appearance a few episodes was an indication that she was the villain of the film. (The alleged love interest, too, if this detail from Kelsey survived the studio notes.) And one of the opening papers indicates that Wanda was in the second coma – a nice explanation for why we haven’t seen her since season two – has woken up a second time and went on to become the president of Gronkle.

BoJack stages Hedda Gabler in prison. “It is not Strindberg, but we are having a good time.”

Mr. Peanutbutter is right, you should always take a spare suit with you when you go to prison.

Cabracadabra drivers ride on drone thrones to reveal the B! I hope Todd has some leftovers.

Best recurring joke payout in the final? BoJack tries honeydew at the wedding buffet and it turns out that he likes it. The prison changes riders.

“Schlesinger, if you have time to take a stab and organize a jump on the rats in Block C, you have time to learn your lines, okay? Priorities. ”

“Frankly, I thought it wouldn’t be with anyone because I wasted all of their prime.” “It turns out that she has the best years now!” I couldn’t even waste the right years. ”

“Are all your breakthroughs formulated like this?” “Um, are all my breakthroughs a British prog rock band from the 70s? Because yes.”

“Hey Jennifer Jason Leigh! Have you met Jason Lee regularly? They are my two favorite Jason Lee. To discuss.”

“People have short memories. It is the best and worst thing about people. ”

“You sounded happy. Or slightly sardonic or slightly nihilistic, or however you describe what you get that comes closest to the emotion that ordinary people call happy. ”

“I don’t know. Maybe it’s everyone’s job to save each other.”

“I think there are people who help you become who you are and you can be thankful to them, even if they should never be in your life forever.”

“I don’t want to lie to you. It’s just kind of funny.”

“You made your own bed on it.”

There are more and more shows until there are none. Many thanks to all of you who have read and commented in recent years, who have followed this wonderful diamond of a show from start to finish and who have taken the time to consider your thoughts. It was an honor and a pleasure to report on BoJack Horseman more than anything else I have seen here at The A.V. Club to write way too many words about it and still be reminded of the hundred background jokes I missed. See you in syndication.

Today in Hollywoob characters:

