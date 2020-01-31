BoJack Horseman finally bows

Photo: Netflix

Find out what’s going on in the television world on Friday, January 31st and Saturday, February 1st. All times are Eastern European.

Best selection

BoJack Horseman (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., second half of the final season): The final block of BoJack Horseman episodes that arrives the day after The Good Place finale feels like something that would happen at The Bad Place, but here we are. It’s time to say goodbye to one of the greats for the second time in two days.

Here is Les Chappell in his summary of “A Quick One, While He ‘Away”, the crucial finale of the off-season:

BoJack was not a routine show despite an everyday seasonal pattern, but often delivered some of the most surprising moments that I have ever seen on TV and gave me reason to call the show at least once a “bad bastard”. Just when you thought it would be a step back, “A Quick One, While He’s Away” is throwing a baseball bat into your gut at the last minute. It’s a groundbreaking mid-season finale that goes from show building to BoJack’s salvation to whether he deserves it at all.

Les returns for a final block of binge recaps. Three will be on Friday and three on Saturday, with the last two (oh god, the last two) to be released on Sunday. To prepare, consider the following five episodes:

Regular reporting

Saturday night live (NBC, Saturday, 11:29 p.m.): Host J.J. Watt, musical guest Luke Combs

The Kingmaker (Showtime, Friday, 9 p.m.): “I miss the punch to be a first lady,” admits Imelda Marcos, the widow of former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, shortly before the launch of Lauren Greenfield’s new documentary, The Kingmaker. When Marcos was first introduced, he was driven through the streets of Manila in 2014 – decades after the martial law that her husband introduced in 1972 and after his death in exile in Imelda in 1989, commented on her apartment today … while she explored the project, Greenfield thought that maybe she would find a ‘story of salvation’. But the film turns out to be far more troubling when you look at Marcoses’ ongoing political stance in the Philippines. ”Read the rest of Lawrence Garcia’s film review.

Ragnarok (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., full first season): “The latest Netflix series is a six-part Scandinavian drama about frightened teenagers in a small town who may have accidentally gotten into the apocalyptic battle between gods and giants, and the pairing fits together smoothly. It turned out that the oversized emotional states of the teenagers perfectly reflect the larger-than-life concerns of the Nordic legend, which Thor: Ragnarok expressed by essentially making the Hulk a tall green teenager. Still, the comic giant doesn’t have to worry: nothing about the show challenges Marvel’s coat as keeper of the most entertaining story with that particular title. Read the rest of Alex McLevy’s pre-air review.

Doctor Who Marathon (BBC America, Friday, from 8 a.m.): Last Sunday’s exciting, potentially series-transforming Doctor Who made many long-time fans cheer with his cameo. Although Sunday feels like a long, long time ago, we’ll still avoid giving the name of the actor in question here – it’s such a fun surprise, and if you’re behind, you should experience it yourself. So you know that the Doctor Who Marathon that BBC America is broadcasting today includes some of the best episodes of this actor in the series – and if you really want to know who it is without looking at it, you can check out Caroline Siede’s interview below click the person in question.

Falling On A Murderer (Amazon Prime, Friday): Falling For A Killer sounds like a lifetime movie, but Amazon Prime’s new Ted Bundy documentaries are more of an investigation discovery production. Director Trish Wood aims to rewrite the Bundy story about the women he sacrificed to and not about the notorious serial killer herself. At least on the surface, she succeeds. But the interviews in the series – which focus on Bundy’s long-time friend Elizabeth Kendall and her daughter Molly – keep returning to saws so old that they emphasize Bundy’s (controversial) good looks and marvel at his chameleon-like ability to “pass.” “Nice guy,” undermines Woods’ stated intent. Attempts to place the Bundy case in its socio-political context fail in a similar way to establishing causality rather than simple correlation, although viewers are familiar with the broader rise in women’s liberation Unfamiliar at the end of the 1960s, the historical segments of the series may find shedding light.With the series’ feminist confession, which is built on shaky ground, a parade of dead-eyed people remains that recalls the horrors it has experienced for the umpteenth time have experienced – which serves as a comment for the way the Bundy case in the Popularity has been dubbed culture, but perhaps not as the Falling For A Killer producers intended. (Katie Rife)