BoJack Horseman Review: “Good Damage”

Screenshot: NetflixTV ReviewsAll of our TV reviews in one convenient place.

In a show full of complicated characters, Diane Nguyen is the main candidate for BoJack Horsemans most complicated. Even if BoJack Horseman left the whitewash aspect behind in her casting – something she’s been concerned with from the start and that she’s seen frontally in season five – few characters seem to split the audience as they do it does. Finding an article that justifies Diane is as easy as finding a case against her. A YouTube video claims to be the soul of the show, while Reddit’s comments claim it is the worst part of the series.

I would argue that these complications also make her the most important character in BoJack Horseman after BoJack herself. More than anyone else on the show, Diane had to struggle to find out who she was. It’s a struggle that’s been branded into her character from the start: Introduced as an apparently heterosexual woman and potential love interest for BoJack, this idea was quickly abandoned as her moral compass and emotional scars became more obvious and relevant to history. And unlike other characters who can hide behind their quirks – BoJack’s ability to knock everyone down orally, Princess Carolyn’s tongue-tapping studio art, Mr. Peanutbutter’s cheerful analogies of pop culture, Todd’s ability to fall into crazy plans – lacks Diane basic defense mechanism for the controversy that so often puts it in the foreground.

All of this helps make Diane’s journey as important to BoJack Horseman’s outcome as that of BoJack herself. Diane has gone through a lot over six seasons and there is a reasonable sense that everything is for something, not just a number of shitty things should have happened because that’s life. “Good Damage” takes up this assumption head-on and is a showcase for all of Diane’s hopes and doubts with a solution that makes the greatest possible sense. And it also shoots some of the experimental energy back into the past season after the first half was a little easier.

The first half of the season brought a lot of change for Diane because her last scene in “The Face Of Depression” showed us a brand new character design. She has gained weight through her antidepressants (and I would also guess that she regularly offers a Chicago-style diet), but the series makes no sense, apart from how heavy her breasts are: that’s how Diane looks now. And the side effects also show that the primary effects work, because the dark clouds have finally detached themselves from their latest nadir in the first half of the season. A delightful opening sequence in the style of Mary Tyler Moore shows what is important: she puts on her “happy shoes” and finds a variety of animal-related ways to avoid anger that had previously brought her to a self-righteous standstill. Ironically, despite the freezing temperatures and a diet of coronary-inducing sandwiches, Diane has been the healthiest place for some time. The perfect place to write a book with personal essays, isn’t it?

Screenshot: Netflix

Unless the writing does not take place. Structurally speaking, “Good Damage” is the counterpart to Season 4’s brilliant “Stupid Piece Of Sh * t”, in which we saw the cruel scribbles and endless insults that take place in BoJack’s head every day. Here we can see Diane’s head fighting the insidious enemy, who is the blank page, and try to find a way to tell her story in a deep and meaningful way. It is a minimalist design that owes much to Don Hertzfeldt and his legendary short film “Rejected”. The various spirits and goblins from Diane’s past have been reduced to pencil sketches, the place of which she tries to explain in her life. And since they don’t fit in a neat box, they fill the room with random pages about their frustrations, inadequacies, and for some reason the Japanese art of Kintsugi.

The change in animation is great to look at, but what makes it so good is the backbone of Diane’s writer’s block and the self-doubt that conjures up all these demons. “Good Damage” is attributed to Joanna Calo, who wrote “The Dog Days Are Over” last season and is probably the one who best understands Diane’s internal monologue. Coupled with Alison Bries always great work that expresses the character, it continues the tradition of BoJack Horseman to tirelessly show Diane downward spirals and to be aware that there is no easy solution for them. It is reminiscent of “The Shot” and the guts of her internal monologue, which cuts off the middle of the sentence, her fear that she will not be able to tell an important story. Everything we see about how Diane grapples with this episode matches what we know about the character. Your internalized feeling of how big your problems are compared to your awareness of how many bigger problems there are.

According to this logic, the decision to take her medication is a tragic but also to be expected decision to maintain an excuse that she is unable to write and hang up the consequences. The tone of the animations changes considerably, their directionless thoughts are now replaced by much sharper edges and more ruthless laydowns. If BoJack Horseman ever wanted to post an ad for antidepressants, it would be a good start to compare the on-off animations, especially since we see avatars of our main characters tearing them apart. (Mr. Peanutbutters cuts the deepest, leaving out ex-husband frustrations: “Are you one of those stupid analogies of pop culture that I always do? Because you are charming at first, but finally enough!”)

Screenshot: Netflix

The redemption comes from an interesting place: a random writing tangent that resulted from her attempts to write in the mall. She listened to an annoying shop girl and converted it to a random font that was about a food court detective. Suddenly she turned her internal monologue into a Dora The Explorer color palette. To send Diane some time with Princess Carolyn, Guy sent her the pages and – surprise, surprise – she loves her and is already turning a new YA franchise. “Good Damage” is not as malicious as Diane’s internal monologue, but it does not make Princess Carolyn appear in the best light. When there is at least one call to Diane, an unattached sales call is held, and there is almost no hesitation in switching between the talks “Sad is the new fun” and to be happy that the last book is not about her “boring life”.

Princess Carolyn breaks away from Diane in the last moments of the episode and fits into the third act of the previous “Interim Study with BoJack Horseman”. Princess Carolyn admits that her affection for the book is not just a mercenary, but a mercenary she could see Ruthie enjoying a story like this – and more importantly, she could see Diane enjoying a story like this write. And Diane’s answer is that her internal monologue becomes an external one, eventually reaching the cause of her authors’ blockade: she needs this book to mean something because all her misfortune would mean something. It is a wonderful interaction that reminds them that while they are not best friends, they understand each other at a level that most cannot achieve.

And it’s Princess Carolyn’s suggestion that she may not have to tell her story to tell an inspiring story to finally overcome Diane’s hesitation. When I saw her face at that moment, I remembered the look on her face at the end of “BoJack Kills” after Cuddlywhiskers offered the Zen perspective that the secret to being happy is to give up everything. BoJack was blinded by his Oscar campaign, but this advice seemed to be gaining ground in Diane, even if she didn’t have the courage to follow him at the time. At this point, Diane shed so much of her old life: her marriage, her Hollywoo residence, even her old character design. Why not cut a bait into a book where you spend time with bad memories, whose titles you couldn’t find under 30 words and which you don’t really want anyway?

Screenshot: Netflix

Diane’s journey is so powerful that it can almost be forgotten that something equally powerful is going on in “Good Damage” that gives the episode a weak point. Even in the second episode of the last episode, it’s clear that BoJack Horseman no longer has enough time to tell his story. Therefore, Diane’s journey must share the room with the Hollywoo reporter in New Mexico to get closer to BoJack’s hidden truths. It manages to get it going over time – it uses Diane’s journey and her research at exactly the same time as BoJack’s first semester in Wesleyan – but there’s a lack of consistency since Diane and the reporters never commit cross only once.

Despite these rough edges, events in Tesque can work for two important reasons. First of all, there’s the clear fun everyone is having with the frame of an old-fashioned screwball comedy, while Paige and Max try to track their leads on Friday. Calo clearly likes to write dialogues that are less conversation than competitions, and Paget Brewster and Max Greenfield have a casual relationship when they lean into their transatlantic tones. An early example: “You start to make more sense than a money changer.” “Speaking of cents, what happened to Penny?” Our shovel has flown out of the barn! “” Go Go go! Stay up to date! ”

The other reason it works is that insanity is a counterbalance to how deep BoJack Horseman delves into his emotional sources. BoJack’s actions with Penny and Sarah Lynn are the worst things he has ever done, things he has tried for years to tarnish the memories and things no viewer should excuse. The weight of this story is devastatingly carried by Olivia Wilde and Ilana Glazer when they return to their “Escape From LA” roles. In particular, Glazers Penny now has an uncomfortable waver in her voice, reflecting the idea that her scene in “That’s too much, man!” Indicates that she has deviated from her experience, declines. (In retrospect, the Red Bull she drank in Oberlin and Peter’s comments in “A Quick One, While He’s Away” mean much more than they did then.) Interestingly, they’re between Diane on her emotional journey: Penny’s I’m still out convinced that saying something means that everything means something. Charlotte comes from a place of experience where she knows that it often means nothing.

Again, Charlotte puts the burden of responsibility right where it belongs and forces BoJack to deal with these reporters. It is no less devastating to testify than it was before an episode – and maybe even more, because we know that Diane’s conversation with Princess Carolyn is no more than thirty meters away. BoJack has almost no choice at this point, right now Diane is getting what should be incredibly clear. We’ll have to see if both can find out.

Scattering observations:

Performance in voice output: Pen15’s Maya Erskine gives Ivy Tran a wonderful energy as it turns out that her brave demeanor is the only thing that can overcome Diane’s writer’s block. If she faces up to her creator, she will be able to alleviate her fear and give her a window of time in which she can stay away from a world in which there is apparently no change and no happiness. “Yes, I know. Wouldn’t it be nice if it were?”

Pen15’s Maya Erskine gives Ivy Tran a wonderful energy as it turns out that her brave demeanor is the only thing that can overcome Diane’s writer’s block. If she faces up to her creator, she will be able to alleviate her fear and give her a window of time in which she can stay away from a world in which there is apparently no change and no happiness. “Yes, I know. Wouldn’t it be nice if it were?” BLARN is written in Diane’s coffee cup in the mall, because nobody does a recurring gag like BoJack Horseman.

Good news: Birthday Dad is a hit! Or at least a hit by network TV standards, which rises to 0.006. These are numbers that have not been seen since the Shark Tank episode, in which the inventor of the blood-smelling perfume bit off her arm.

While preparing a film version of Diane’s book, Princess Carolyn and Judah also came up with the idea of ​​a Robin Hood film from the perspective of Maid Marian, directed by Sofia Coppola. Unfortunately, Rebecca Ferguson is fully booked because she is making a limited series about the ticket-taker in the cinema in which Batman’s parents were shot. I would look at both.

I would also watch a whole series of Boston colonial masters who behave like modern Boston stereotypes. “Taxes without representation are badly unfair, aren’t they?” Independently. “

“Big! I made my romantic offer. I was officially a good friend. I will now retire to our living room to play video games all day.” Guy is my ghost buffalo.

“Hey, Chicago, 49 degrees are not spring! It’s half a boy band that’s not a Lachey. ”

“I’ll tell you what I always tell my good friend Eileen. Eileen, come on.”

“Two refrigerators? Greet the Rockerfellers from me! “

“I made a decision:” My girlfriend is a depressed, vomiting mess and someone has to make a decision. ”

“Birthday Dad has just had a leap year! How will he wriggle out of this? ”

“I like to think that my daughter could grow up with books like this in a world. Or, if my daughter is not a reader, a lucrative film adaptation. ”

Today in Chicago signs:

Screenshot: Netflix. (TagsToTranslate) BoJack Horseman