Bojack Horseman tackles the suffering artist Trope

SPOILER ALARM: This article describes the action points from Episode 10, Season 6 of Bojack Horseman.

Bojack Horseman is a show with lovingly realized and complex characters, but none has moved me more than Diane Nguyen. Diane started the series as a sober voice of reason, a fundamental presence in the crazy chaos of Hollywoo. But it has become much more nuanced. Just as Bojack Horseman started out as a Hollywood satire and developed into a breathtaking meditation on depression and loneliness, Diane also became a multi-layered exploration of the author.

Over the course of six seasons, we have seen Diane fight: with her unfortunate marriage to Mr. Peanutbutter in her career and her punitive crusade against those she considers unjust. Diane has long been desperate to find a deeper meaning and purpose in her life.

But she was plagued by false starts: her trip to Cordovia traumatized her and sent her into a spiral depression. Your trip to Vietnam is unsatisfactory. And their attempts to hold abusive Hollywoo celebrities like Uncle Hanky ​​and Vance Waggoner accountable are drowned out by a system that refuses to hold powerful men accountable.

So Diane suffers. With every self-righteous rant, with every unpopular opinion (restaurants should not only give you water during a drought!), She alienates herself because of her belief. But it’s okay because that’s what authors do. Writers are truth-tellers, and their lived experience and pain all contribute to a strong reckoning that turns all their suffering into literary gold.

But as we saw in season 6, Diane’s repeated attempts to write her essay book were slowed down by fear. In “Good Damage”, the viewer is invited into Diane’s head, which is filled with the same scribble animation that we saw earlier in season 4 in “Stupid Piece Of Sh * t”. Her traumatic childhood has led to an epic case of writer’s block.

We saw this in the first half of season six, which led Diane to finally take antidepressants to fight her depression. And they work for the most part. She lives a satisfying, loving life with Guy in Chicago. But she still can’t write. After weeks of appointments and growing frustration, Diane decides that the medication is the problem and ends it abruptly. This puts her in a dark, vomiting spiral of fear and depression in which she still cannot write.

The only thing Diane seems to be getting is Ivy Tran: Food Court Detective, a YA novel about a brave young girl who has no gravitas or insights that Diane is pursuing. If she’s in a crisis, Guy sends the pages to Princess Carolyn, who flips through the potential franchise.

But Diane doesn’t want that. She worked under the delusion that the artist has to suffer to make really great art. It is a worn and toxic ideal that equates suffering with hard work and success when you pour your guts on the side (or stage or screen). It is something that many artists do.

But not everyone has to do it that way. And despite her protests, Diane clearly doesn’t want to. She wants to write a spunky YA novel, she wants to have fun. She wants to enjoy her life, but she struggles because she demands more of herself. In the heart of Princess Carolyn, Diane says that if she doesn’t write her essay book,

“It means that all the damage I’ve suffered is not” good damage “. It’s just damage. I haven’t got any of it and all the years I’ve been miserable have been in vain. I would have had all the time be happy and be able to write books about detective girls and was cheerful and popular, had good parents, is that what you say? What was it all for ?! “

Princess Carolyn simply replies that she likes her book and that she wants to live in a world where her daughter can read books (or enjoy movies) as Diane wrote. Diane demands a deeper meaning from her trauma and pain, but often there is no deeper meaning. Shit things happen. Bad childhoods happen.

Diane’s struggle reflects Bojack’s relationship with the hackneyed sitcom that made him a star. Bojack has a love-hate relationship with the show that made him famous, and much of his journey has been to get people to see him as more than just Horsin ‘Around’s horse.

In the third season of “That Went Well”, Diane Bojack says: “When I was a child, I always saw you on TV.” And you know I didn’t have the best family. It wasn’t that great for me. But I was allowed to watch this show for four hours a week about four people who had no one who got together and became a family. And every week I had a home for half an hour and it helped me survive. “

Princess Carolyn helps Diane realize that she doesn’t have to warm up and understand her trauma to write something that helps young girls like themselves. Sometimes the only thing that makes everything a little bit better is escaping into a book like Ivy Tran: Food Court Detective. It is a breathtaking breakthrough that enables Diane to find a healthy and successful path for her future. After all, Diane Nguyen has suffered enough. She deserves luck.

It’s a really cruel moment of bad timing when we say goodbye to two of the deeply moving comedies of the past decade in the same week. But now we’re saying goodbye to The Good Place and Bojack Horseman within 24 hours. Unlike The Good Place, Bojack gave us 8 final episodes that we can either record straight away or take our time to enjoy. If you are a bojack fan, you already know which camp you are in.

What a powerful episode from a truly unforgettable show.

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com