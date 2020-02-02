BoJack Horseman’s excellent penultimate episode looks far into the abyss

Screenshot: NetflixTV ReviewsAll of our TV reviews in one convenient place.

“Are you ready for the headliner? Welcome to the stage … the star of Horsin ‘Around and the BoJack Horseman Show! Philbert! Office! The upcoming Horny Unicorn! Son of Butterscotch and Beatrice! Husband to nobody! Father in front of nobody we know about! Stand-up comedian, actor, crippling alcoholic! A talented charmer and a stupid piece of shit! It’s … BoJack Horseman! “

In a television program, death never has to be the end. As long as the actor or actress in question does not die – and this is not an obstacle in today’s world of hologram musicians and CGI Star Wars actors – it is always possible for a character to appear after taking out the version of the Mortal Coil removed from his show. Science fiction and fantasy series can always find a way to revive a character, conjure up a doppelganger, or overlay a parallel universe into the primary world. Even traditional shows without this element of unreality can always evoke a dream sequence or near-death experience and give the audience the opportunity to spend a little more time with a character they love. And more importantly, it gives the other characters an opportunity to gain some sort of conclusion or insight that was most likely prevented from leaving the world by their departure.

This is probably one of many things that made television life so attractive for a young BoJack Horseman. A world without a sense of finality, a world in which it was always possible to make up for the worst mistakes, and a world in which the unknown was always shaken by the ability to move on to the next episode. And as he got older and had to learn that these rules didn’t apply, and when people leave the stage they don’t come back, this unrealistic world became even more an ideal to strive for, a place to be you could withdraw he couldn’t deal with the realistic.

BoJack never had to retire. He has lost his friends, family, career, reputation, home, and legacy. He only seems to lose one thing, and with only two episodes left in BoJack Horseman, “The View From Halfway Down” gives the feeling that he could lose it too. It is an episode that drowns the viewer almost as much as BoJack and fits into the pantheon of the penultimate edition of BoJack Horseman. It continues the penultimate episode trend, impossible to find a darker place to record the series, and takes BoJack straight with it – and takes it to the place where it at least may never return.

This cold feeling begins immediately in “The View From Halfway Down”. It is clear from the start that this is a kind of dream sequence that takes place after BoJack’s “Angela” bender, because BoJack would never voluntarily go to a dinner party at his mother’s house. And as it goes on, the clues are not subtle as to what might have happened: a constant drip on the head that he doesn’t seem to be avoiding, his water tastes of chlorine at dinner, his trademark “Portrait Of The Artist (pool with two figures) “A swimmer no longer swims on the living room wall. (The latter is more subtle, but BoJack fans pounce on these little details in my experience.) Previous fantasy trips like “Downer Ending” and “The Stopped Show” dealt with the fact that it wasn’t clear what was real and what was wasn’t, but there’s no such blur here. This is a total distraction constructed by BoJack’s brain that hides from him and us that something very wrong has happened.

Screenshot: Netflix

But if this is the case and everyone has to be distracted, is there a better way to do it than a séance? BoJack sits down for dinner and to quote Joseph Sugarman in the old Sugarman Square in winter, there are only ghosts here as his food companions. Sarah Lynn, who died in a tragic circumstance from which he ran away for years. Beatrice Horseman, who told him every moment of his life that she wished he had never had one. Herb Kazazz, who told him in the face that every chance of forgiveness followed him to the grave. Courtney Jackson-Jackson, with whom he worked in the secretariat and later found a swing in his caravan. His uncle Crackerjack Sugarman, whom he never met, but whose death consumed his grandmother and mother. And even a real friend of Donald Faison Zach Braff, who tried to unite the frightened masses and get food for the people of Biel.

As for a guest list for dinner parties – and a list of BoJack Horseman guest stars – that’s pretty hard to beat. It’s a recall of the series’ long-lost rhythms, from Herbs and BoJack’s dynamic comedy as a conversation routine, to Bea’s unmatched ability to detract from BoJack’s achievements, to Sarah Lynn’s lack of attention one of her career stages. (Little Sabrina grew up right in front of our eyes, right, Todd?) Snappy players like Cord and Crackerjack have the chance to shine and show enthusiasm that is repulsive given the circumstances of her death. BoJack notes that he has already woken up and that the interactions this game has between the best and the worst part in an area where time is irrelevant definitely feel alive.

And although all the voices are distinctive thanks to the masterful voice being put on display, everyone has the clear feeling that they are having the same conversation. It feels right that this episode is in the hands of Alison Tafel, who also wrote Season Four’s “Stupid Piece Of Sh * t” because she has the same knowledge of what’s going on in this unsuitable mess going on – cellphone skull of him. Listen to the argument that Herb and Cord talk about how much pleasure you can have in an act, even a charity, before it becomes selfless to selfish. Or hear the twitching panic in Sarah Lynn’s voice when she asks someone to tell her that talking to people is worth everything she gives. Or, hear crackerjack’s vibrant tones fluctuate as he tries to invent something he did during the war. This is not a real spook, but BoJack is desperately trying to rationalize where his life has ended up using the deceased to argue in one way or another.

Screenshot: Netflix

While BoJack implies that this is a recurring dream, he also seems to be surprised by the last participant in the party – as well as the audience. BoJack’s problems with his mother have been discussed to death in earlier seasons, but his relationship with his father is far from clear as Butterscotch died long before the series started. Instead, we limited ourselves to occasional flashbacks and an eulogy in “Free Churro” that explains how he reached his base end. A distant figure who retired to his study and chased after a one-page novel that appeared only for Scotch and the occasional annoying kidnapping from soccer training. It’s no wonder that instead of seeing Butterscotch right now, BoJack has to create a hybrid instead, an after-race secretariat that speaks in his father’s voice and slips into the same arguable cadence he grew up at the table.

BoJack, who steps out on a smoke with this ButterSecretariatch figure, can’t avoid confrontation, and the weight of this interaction is overwhelming when you consider how much confrontation to expect. He confronts the father, with whom he could never contact when he was alive. He confronts the first hero television has ever given him and whose tormented legacy he tried and could not bring to life. And thanks to the early decision to let Will Arnett speak to both Butterscotch and BoJack, there’s the extra layer he’s faced with. An example of this is BoJack’s dismissal of ButterSecretariatch, who claims it is important that you get drunk and tell everyone how unhappy you are.

What follows from ButterSecretariatch is not a complete apology, explanation, or even regret – it is a synthesis of all three aspects as he talks tiredly of the extent to which he has cared and tried so hard not to do so. And you can see that in BoJack too. Despite Biscuits Braxby’s accusation that he injured so many people because he didn’t care, BoJack cares about the people he cares about and the people he hurts. He is terrible at showing it, and often does so only afterwards, but his actions are not those of a sociopath, but of a person who is emotionally so limited that defenses are always the default. He will never get the answer he wanted from his father or hero because their problems are his problems. How can he make them admit they love him when he doesn’t love himself?

Screenshot: Netflix

The show must go on during this conversation. While it’s a showcase for the deceased’s talents, the real star of the show is serial composer Jesse Novak. Aside from being too ambitious for a series finale, my dream of a musical episode of BoJack Horseman has died at this point. But from the first few bars of the Horsin ’Around theme,“ A View From Halfway Down ”reminds you of how much Novak’s themes have been added to the series. The creativity can be seen to the end, to do less than to remix: to record songs that have a tragic connotation and somehow find a way to make them even more tragic. Sarah Lynn offers a cover version of “Don’t Stop Dancing”, in which the lyrics are loaded in an even more fatalistic direction and a “prickly muffin” is added to the second verse. Crackerjack picks up the trumpet to accompany his older younger sister’s dance with a few bars of “I’ll always think of you” and then lets the power of the song keep the trumpet afloat.

And while they appear one after the other, they leave the stage through a door frame that shows nothing but the purest blackness on the other side. A blackness that matches the Hollywoo tar pits that Charlotte said a long time ago would put pressure on BoJack and that matches the dripping water from the ceiling. An Ichor who pulls the tendrils and seduces anyone who approaches him when the show is on its way to the end. There are more shows until there is no more, as the saying goes, and Tafel’s script makes it clear that both this show and BoJack have the end in sight. At the most powerful moment in the entire episode, BoJack tries to focus on hoping where things are going, and Herb’s last words are a factual dismissal that he will ever see those he has lost outside of his lack of oxygen Brain:

“Is it … scary?”

“No. I don’t think so. It’s the way it is, you know? Everything has to end, the drop finally stops.”

“… see you on the other side.”

“Oh, BoJack, no. There is no other side. That’s it.”

Screenshot: Netflix

“That would happen to you one day,” says Bea BoJack in a surprisingly malicious tone. And wasn’t that teased right from the start, right there in the opening credits? Remember to drive your Tesla into the pool during an Oscar nomination party and be in no hurry to get out. Or his long fall with Ed into a cold Lake Michigan. Or his memory of Bea during her eulogy about how the Horseman family’s misery was reflected in a feeling of drowning. Hell, even think back to the fate of non-John Stamos. (“We thought night swimming would be fun, but the current was too strong!”) Predictions have always been part of BoJack Horseman’s reality, and paying this out would make a sad sense.

But in his honor BoJack is fighting as hard as he can to escape this reality. I have had several conversations about whether BoJack Horseman would end up with BoJack committing suicide, and I’ve always been on the side of never seeing him be able to do that. Suicide for BoJack would be a betrayal of the series’ stance on mental illness. Giving up is never the answer and it is possible to find a way to save yourself. Although he flirts with this possibility and almost lets it go a few times – especially in the last moments of “That Went Well” – BoJack doesn’t want to die. In this regard, ButterSecretariatch is the Avatar of BoJack one last time when he notices in the middle of the title poem that he wants to take this leap back. And BoJack is fighting every last clue that his death is a foregone conclusion: he’s trying to find an explanation that he can’t be in the pool anymore, runs from the Ichor as quickly as he can, and desperately reaches for a phone call to Diane to save him.

Screenshot: Netflix

And none of it works. And finally BoJack decides to stop fighting. It’s a brutal last moment when he asks Dream Diane to stay on the line for a while and turn his head to look at the full moon as the darkness devours everything around him. Whatever happened in the past or present becomes irrelevant to the oncoming darkness, the lack of any revelation or clarity in what is supposed to be his last moment. The chatter stops, the crowd disappears, a needle falls, the music begins – only the music is a long beep from a heart monitor that sounds identical to the series finale of Horsin ‘Around.

Then the monitor beeps again. Exceptionally, the notion that real life is not a result of television could be beneficial for BoJack Horseman.

Scattering observations:

Performance in voice output: You cannot select favorites from this series of killers. Wendie Malick, Stanley Tucci, Kristen Schaal, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brandon T. Jackson and Zach Braff – each of these spirits pops up ready to play and reminds you how much he has brought on the show.

You cannot select favorites from this series of killers. Wendie Malick, Stanley Tucci, Kristen Schaal, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brandon T. Jackson and Zach Braff – each of these spirits pops up ready to play and reminds you how much he has brought on the show. Which dream episode from other series reminded you? Personally, I had serious flashbacks to “The Test Dream”, a masterful implementation of earlier images and passed on characters that skilfully captured the implausible logic of dreams.

I can’t say enough about how good this episode looked. These dream / hallucination / internal monologue episodes are always the showcase for the BoJack Horseman animation team, and everything is done masterfully here: the choreography of Bea and Corduroy’s performances, the flourishes of Sarah Lynn’s show and the pull of the black Ichor, who consumes everything.

I mentioned the drowning rider’s spoiler alert in “Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)”, but the house’s art gallery is a reference smorgasbord. The Sugarman family portrait, the Horseman family portrait, Crackerjack’s military headshot, the Horsin Around house, and the painting Bea BoJack donated from Joseph Sugarman’s collection are all on the walls. And when he escapes from the void, you can see the holes Sarah Lynn’s friends drilled through Joseph’s painting to build her cocaine closet and the piece Ruthie took out of “Portrait Of An Artist”. Again, no show knows references like this.

BoJack brings a hydrangea to dinner and spent the first half of the season growing hibiscus in Pastiches. Even when it comes to her namesake, Hollyhock is just out of his reach.

Matching final meals: Bea eats hospital / nursing home food, Crackerjack eats arm rations, Herb eats the peanuts he was fatally allergic to in life, Corduroy has his autoerotic suffocation lemon and Sarah Lynn gets her long-counted carbohydrates.

As powerful as the decision to merge the Secretariat and Butterscotch was, I wonder how much John Krasinski’s availability or lack of this option led to this decision.

“With a drop like that, you think she was the rating for Veronicas Closet when it moved to Monday.”

“Sacrifice is good. It has to be because I sacrificed a ton and I was scary. ”

“We don’t have to compare apples to Auschwitzes.”

“I’m running out of patience if you run your mouth!” “And I’m running out of time until we both … Well. Here we are.”

“You are very rude. I just wanted to do my role dance routine!”

“That is the difficult part. And now the easy part. ”

“… Yes. My day was good.”

