BoJack Horseman’s unspoken F bomb was the nicest “fuck” of them all

There is a rule that the series’ authors never explicitly laid down, but is well understood by fans that BoJack Horseman only uses the word “fuck” once per season. It’s about restraint, not about standards and practices. (Given the fact that the show lived and died in Netflix’s digital wild west, its TV-MA rating was largely superficial in any case.) And yet, the rule was over six and a half seasons of funny animals and bitter depression: if anyone in Hollywoo saying “fuck” to someone else, she and the writers want that feeling to end up.

It’s a precedent that goes back to Stanley Tucci’s Herb Kazzaz, who refuses to give BoJack the absolution shit out of my house. “It is the first time that the show has dealt with one of the best cultivated topics: Sometimes you can do something so bad that no level of forgiveness is possible, reasonable or justified – and you still have that with the Certainty that this ruined relationship is intact, live on.

The following “ficks” would differ in intensity, intent and effect – from Olivia Wilde’s scarcely included “I’ll kill you” in season two to BoJack’s powerless imagination to separate from his dementia mother in season four. But the power of the word, the ability to permanently disconnect, has always been respected within the limits of the show’s moral universe. As BoJack’s Philbert co-star Gina (Stephanie Beatriz) after his drug-addicted attack on her, “What the hell is wrong with you?” We cry, we know that this relationship is not only damaged, but also dead. And it is thanks to Aaron Paul that after happy Todd dropped his own tired F-bomb on BoJack in “It’s You”, there is always at least a hint of caution in his otherwise happy voice Two characters interact.

With all of this in mind, the lack of words from the last episode of the show that aired on Netflix last Friday is significant. One could argue that the sixth season already had its “ficks” last year when “A Quick One While He’s Away” put one in the mouth of one of Gina’s co-stars and elegantly illustrated the way her BoJack a Trauma has condemned her to Hollywood purgatory, which contains the phrase “difficult actress” so painfully. But for a past half-season, in which there are so many opportunities to cut the gang – one in which the world, his loved ones and BoJack all rise up in denial of his existence – the fact is that the word itself never appears tell.

Instead, it is filtered along the edges. For example, the show spares us the raw text of the letter BoJack receives from his half-sister Hollyhock, one of a series of living life rafts he has clung to over the years, as “reason” to finally get his shit under control. Instead, we can conclude that after he finally reads BoJack, the first thing he does is break his hard-won sobriety to pieces. (It’s hard to imagine the softly spoken Hollyhock expressing the word itself, but the intent is clearly there.) It saves us the moment when BoJack commits his most credible suicide amidst his youngest compassionate bender attempt to date. (At the risk of playing fan fiction, it’s painfully easy to imagine him whispering “Fuck you” to his reflection before finally throwing himself into that damned swimming pool.) And when Hollywoo turns against him after he has a look at it The ugliness inside throws rotten sandwiches, complaints and every kind of insult on BoJack’s face – but never an angry or ultimate “fuck you” people are usually easy to forget and rarely care enough if forgive them so that a final gesture remains.

This leads us to the very last conversation of the show and to the complex, twisted, constant relationship that was always close to her heart: the one between BoJack and his friend, undue love interest, crime partner, ghostwriter, enemy, conscience and long-sought rescuer, Diane Nguyen , Like all four conversations that make up “Nice While It Lasted”, it contradicts the pat tales of the TV shows that BoJack has modeled so much in his life: Diane doesn’t offer him easy forgiveness for his latest, most painful attack on her own, hard-earned happiness when a drunken, terrible voicemail took responsibility for his attempted suicide, which somehow rotted at her feet. She doesn’t tell him that she will always love him or that she wishes they could have done it – whatever “it” was – to train it. And she doesn’t say “fuck you” no matter how many times it may have been justified in the many years they have known each other and especially that night.

Instead, she says “thank you”. She says it twice.

It is the smoothest cut that is possible. But a cut, yet a separation, not from self-preservation, from which so many “fucks” resulted, but from the knowledge that the chapter on BoJack Horseman in Diane Nguyen’s life is now complete. It’s confirmation that things don’t always have to end in anger in the end. They can simply end when the survivors go their separate ways, changed but not necessarily wounded by being in the other’s life. The bridge doesn’t have to burn. You can just stop crossing it. And in this way Diane’s last “thank you” could have been BoJack Horseman’s favorite “fuck”.