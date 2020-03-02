[boj’s-kuroda-states-will-get-steps-to-stabilize-marketplaces]



TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda mentioned on Monday the central lender would choose needed ways to stabilize financial markets as the coronavirus outbreak clouds the outlook for the overall economy.

“Overseas and domestic monetary marketplaces go on to make unstable movements owing to heightening uncertainty about the impact on the financial system from the spread of the coronavirus,” Kuroda explained in an emergency assertion issued on Monday.

“The BOJ will observe developments meticulously, and attempt to stabilize marketplaces and present enough liquidity by way of current market functions and asset buys,” he reported.

