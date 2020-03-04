[boj’s-kuroda-to-show-up-in-parliament-at-0524-gmt:-sources]



TOKYO (Reuters) – Lender of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is scheduled to surface in parliament at 0524 GMT (14: 24 Japan time) on Wednesday, two resources claimed.

Kuroda will be speaking a day after the Federal Reserve cut desire fees to shield the U.S. financial state from the effects of the coronavirus.

