Boko Haram Islamists suspected of killing 30 people in Nigeria

At least 30 people were killed in the northeastern Borno region of Nigeria, after it was suspected that the Islamic Boko Haram set fire to several trucks on Sunday night, eyewitnesses and residents against Reuters.

There was no direct claim of responsibility, but the Boko Haram group and the rival Islamic state in West Africa (ISWA) splinter group have often carried out attacks in the area.

On Sunday evening, the passengers stranded at a military checkpoint because of the curfew imposed by the army in the city of Auno before the attack took place at around 10 p.m. local time, said resident Bunu Ali who witnessed the attack.

Auno is a city 24 kilometers from Maiduguri, the state capital. Eyewitness said the insurgents attacked motorbikes and sporadic shots. They set fire to at least 18 vehicles and abducted several people, another eyewitness said.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack on Monday and added that it received more military hardware and intelligence to meet the current security challenges, a statement from the presidential office said.

The state of Borno is the epicenter of the Boko Haram and ISWA revolt. The conflict lasted a decade, during which time the militants killed thousands and millions fled from their homes in the region.

The attack was aimed at the village of Auno, where heavy weapons jihadists used to ambush, kill, burn, and plunder various vehicles before abducting several people. (Audu Marte / AFP via Getty Images)