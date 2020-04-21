BOL4 Declaration Statement After Meeting With Politicians; Registering Not Involved In Manipulation Chart

The BOL4 agency has announced that it has met with People’s Party candidate Kim Geun Tae and confirmed that the agency and the artists are not involved in manipulating the music charts.

Kim Geun Tae held a press conference on April 8, where she accused the company of marketing Creativer by illegal possessors and blame your online account so that ordinary citizens can manipulate the music charts. The names of the 10 artists including BOL4 were mentioned at the conference and the agencies rejected claims about their connection to chart manipulation, and many said they would take legal action.

On April 16, BOL4 agency Shofar Music issued a statement in which they wrote that the company had not heard from Creativer and that they had requested more information and factual evidence from Kim Geun Tae regarding the allegations. He asked for an official apology if he could not provide evidence of his company’s artists involved in manipulating charts.

The agency then released a statement on April 21 stating that after a meeting with Kim Geun Tae, he confirmed that the manipulation of the chart he referred to for the OST that BOL4 was only attending. Therefore, it has nothing to do with song marketing, and copyright and the right to make a profit are all of the OST drama production company and not the artist.

See the following statement:

Hello, this is Shofar Music.

Yesterday (April 20), we met with People’s Party candidate Kim Geun Tae.

Candidate Kim has created a specific OST sung by BOL4 as evidence of music chart manipulation. Our artists participate in this OST after receiving a casting offer, and so our company and artist have no neighbors (the musician’s right to receive payment for the recording / performance of the recording), ownership of the master, or the right to promote or market the song. That’s why we made it clear that our company has nothing to do with manipulating music charts.

Candidate Kim later expressed regret that the press conference, which aims to expose the manipulation carried out by the marketing company, had been misrepresented in the media as if the artist was responsible for the manipulation.

We firmly state that not only do our companies and artists never attempt to produce music templates or anything, we have never met or contacted any company that performs music chart manipulation, and we are not affiliated with it. her.

There are no further plans to take legal action under civil and criminal lawsuits against Candidate Kim. Following this formal claim, we will take strong legal action against bad comments and defamatory posts through continuous monitoring and collection of tips, to protect our artists’ protection.

Thank you very much.

