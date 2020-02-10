Boldy James & Alchemist – The price of tea in China Stream

It’s been over a decade since Boldy James made his rap debut for the world. In the blog era, Boldy James published Trappers Alley: Pros & Cons with illRoots in 2011. The mixtape showed the cold life of a drug dealer (see the obvious “I Sold Dope All My Life” for reference) and contained an impressive 28 tracks that brought with it the harsh realities of drug printing in the streets of Motown. It was a few years later that Boldy caught the eye of Nas, who eventually released My 1st Chemistry Set on Mass Appeal.

The project was very well received, even if only temporarily in the midst of the incredible collaboration between Alchemist (No Idols with Domo Genesis, Rare Chandeliers with Action Bronson, a handful of publications alongside rapper Oh No as a duo gangrene). Still, Boldy James gathered the strength he needed to make a name for himself as a lively storyteller, and described his life as a brutal drug dealer and the hardships associated with it. Ironically, Boldy James’ first launch of cousin Chuck Inglish of The Cool Kids came before his 2011 mixtape was ever released. Boldy found a family connection with The Cool Kids and rappers Asher Roth and King Chip, who combined with the relaxed pioneers of songs like “Tires”, “BBQ Wings”, “Fat Raps” and “Golden Midas”.

Boy RJ is ready and waiting. Pete Rock & Boldy James Help Him Step Forward (Video)

Last year, The Alchemist, together with The Cool Kids, released a three-part EP called Layups that contains two songs with Boldy James. The short EP should have served as a harbinger of the latest release from The Alchemist and Boldy James, which released the price of tea in China on Friday (February 7) (embedded as a video playlist below):

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries (/ embed)

The Price Of Tea In China, a new 12-track project, shows Boldy James again how he combines with the dirty sounds of Alchemist to deliver the cold-hearted street rape. This is James’ curb in his grimest face. The album’s intro, “Carruth”, shows how denominational and real Boldy James can get when he looks back on his time serving devils and tells of his personal experiences with friends who were involved in the system. He raps: “I was always confused and chose my battles wisely. I had to choose. My friends came and went, but most of them were murder victims. Free my n * gga Raymond, the most genuine n * gga from Murder Mitten / Stand up, hit a ni ** a for ten 36s / All he wanted to do was ball and spread the stone around me / built my foundation on solid ground / always in and outside the city / waking up to bounce around. “These are not fairy tales that are set in Detroit. They are credible experiences that read like diary entries.

Boldy James’ comeback EP with Kool G Rap is a welcome return (audio)

James is also not alone in his activities. In “Scrape The Bowl”, Boldy James uses the help of Griselda’s Benny The Butcher to describe the rough lifestyle of a dealer. “We love smuggling punches from Detroit to Buffalo,” Boldy says of a sparkling, bare piano loop. James takes the first verse to paint a vivid picture of his imprisoned dope boys and his continued work while imprisoned: “I just shot a dragon to become a brother, he put me on a paper route The Road is wrapped in paper towels. My witness did not appear in court. The judge had to weigh the process. They say I have a sick sense of humor, but that made me smile. My shooter, if he drills you, is a blatant foul. He just told me it could take a while. He said to him: “Ain’t shit, but for a while, just make sure you make it count / And when you get out, don’t let those things get you out. ‘”Benny describes his own technique in a second verse:“ We Hustler, the prices double when they arrive New York / Wait, name a clique with a representative as important as ours / And the work is so good that all fiends compare you to god / dope shooters walk my block as if it were the land of the lost / i gave back the ghetto, they never give you awards / cool, this for the homies who are dead and not on the Hof are / All road trips to the police worked, which made my stamina strong. ”

On “Gray October”, Boldy raps on purpose, reserved in his singing and knocks as if he were talking about Alchemist’s three-note bass melody. It is a dark mood, as James raps: “I keep it funky with my people, hunt with my poachers, fall with the vultures, keep it at bay with the brokers, introduce it to the smokers. Tony, we are not the only ones who serve all of these pots. I’m moving to improve the culture. Monkey nuts in this Corolla. Ride strange, but it’s stolen. Next, the evidence raps and provides some of the project’s coldest bars: “I’m not running Danger of it, I run better towards it / All my words are just the letter, show the swords and I force / Miss all players when I took to the streets but Evi ‘did not fall / When I got up from the scorched earth I rolled them up and set them on fire / Two different careers as if I were two different people / Two different years – one life, no sequel / trip, you inspired or you’re desperate / you’re either full or you are bleak. ”

Alchemist & Evidence Unite Stepbrothers and Bring Calabasa’s Big Bars (Video)

Alchemist and Boldy connect like never before at the price of tea in China and it is a connection that undoubtedly reminds us of Alchemist’s multi-album run with the late Prodigy. With Boldy James’ extremely cold delivery, flawless detail in every rhyme and the features of Vince Staples, Evidence, Freddie Gibbs and Benny the Butcher, The Price Of Tea in China is already confidently one of the most memorable releases of the young year.

#BonusBeat: Boldy James & Alchemist’s “Scrape The Bowl” video with Benny The Butcher:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbedOG50QNw (/ embed)