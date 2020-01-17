Bolingbrook high school basketball: Darius Burford, Raiders turn off Lincoln-Way East

Darius Burford is a scorer who doesn’t seem to care much about scoring.

Or at least the Bolingbrook guard is not the person who forces things.

Burford didn’t make a shot for nearly four minutes in Friday night’s home game against Lincoln-Way East.

But the Elon recruit still ended with his third 30-point game of the week and finished 31 in a win of 78-66 SouthWest Suburban Blue.

“He could probably score more,” said Rob Brost, coach of Bolingbrook, about Burford, who made 12 of the 18 shots. “But it speaks to the culture that we have and it speaks to its selflessness.

“We’ve had a whole series of guards from all states and he’s one of the best we’ve had.”

Junior guard Isaiah Stafford, who came off the bench on senior night, added 20 points for the Raiders (15-4, 1-0), and Kai Matthew Evans scored eight.

While Bolingbrook got its usual production from Burford, who scored 38 and 33 earlier this week in victories over Marian Catholic and Romeoville, the Raiders managed to hold on to the striking Jhei-R Jones.

With junior guard Kyonte Thomas doing the heavy work for the defense, Bolingbrook kept Jones on eight points.

“We did well, Brost said:” I challenged the team during the break to play better in the defense.

“Kyonte did a great job in the second half tonight.”

That was nothing new.

“He did great (defensively) in York when we defeated those guys,” Brost said.

Ty Slager led East (12-3, 0-1) with 20 points.

Grid view

Buford scored 15 in the first half, including a few dunks late in the first quarter.

Butcher had nine points and Ryan Sucha added seven before the break for East, which opened a 17-11 lead.

Bolingbrook didn’t take his first lead until Donaven Younger’s rebound basket made it 30-29 with 2:17 in the second quarter. The Raiders led 32-31 during the break.