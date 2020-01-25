Bolivians dream big of life with miniature cars, cash and roosters

Invoices and other goods are displayed during the Alasitas Fair, where Bolivians buy miniature versions of the goods they would like to own and purchase in real life during the year in La Paz, Bolivia, on January 24, 2020. – Reuters pic

LA PAZ, January 25th – Bolivians dream of big dreams and hope that investments in miniature models of houses, tiny dollar bills and even pocket-sized roosters will bring them luck for the coming year.

The colorful Alasita Aymara Festival – which means “buy me” – took place yesterday and has an annual tradition. Local artisan fairs focus on miniatures that are then blessed under the patronage of the native god of abundance, Ekeko.

People buy lucky charms that are related to their personal wishes for the year. Do you want professional or educational success? There are mini diplomas and qualifications. Hoping to find a bride or groom? Grab a couple of mini rings or a wedding certificate.

“These miniatures come true with God’s blessing every year,” said Geovana Jimenez, a seller of the tiny models in La Paz, adding that happiness cannot be relied on alone.

“Above all, it is the effort that a person makes.”

People wear their Ekeko figure (god of fortune) when they attend the Alasitas Mass, where Bolivians buy miniature versions of the goods they would like to own, hoping to see them later this year in La Paz, Bolivia Acquire January 24 in real life, 2020. – Reuters pic

Fernando Villa, who believes in the happiness that miniatures can bring, said the festival is about believing in what can be achieved in the coming year.

“This festival and tradition is about hoping that our greatest desires will come true,” he told Reuters at the show, holding a colorful model of a store in his hand.

The Bolivians are facing a slowing economy and new elections for May in 2020 after long-time left-wing leader Evo Morales resigned in November and left something of a political vacuum.

Jimenez, the miniature seller, said people came from far and wide to attend the celebrations.

“They come out of their homes to buy property deeds, cars, bills (banknotes), obstacles and everything else so that they don’t lack anything,” she said. “It’s the tradition so that they can make their dreams come true every year.” – Reuters