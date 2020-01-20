Bollin leads the way when Bridgewater-Raynham remains unbeaten – Boston Herald

BRIDGEWATER – It’s not often 6-foot-3 Shay Bollin has to do with a similar height matchup on the field.

While Archbishop Williams’ senior star Jess Knight reached the size of Bollin, the second phenomenon for Bridgewater-Raynham remained unaffected by the challenge.

Bollin showed her attacking arsenal by casting 26 points in a game-high while the number 2 Trojans remained unbeaten by withdrawing for a 73-49 non-league victory over the Bishops Sunday night at Monti Gymnasium.

“It just motivates me more,” says Bollin, who participated in the competition on average 19.3 points per game. “I know I have to be tough and I know I have to use all the skills I have. I don’t let anyone stop me. ”

BR (11-0) couldn’t shake Williams (6-4) in the first half, largely because the bishops went 15-16 off the free-throw line along with the game of Knight and Meg Marcel, who each scored 14 points.

Although Bollin did not get started, she helped create separation when she found her groove in the second and third quarters, while adding 23 points over the two frames.

Bollin hit 3-pointers back-to-back and Kenzie Matulonis (13 points) found Amber Silva for a corner in the last two minutes of the first half to advance the Trojans, 38-30, at the break.

Although it was not a translucent shooting performance for B-R, it nevertheless connected to numerous shots from outside the arc to make a difference. The Trojans hit eight 3-pointers in the first half and finished 11-of-30 (36.7 percent) from deep.

“It gives me a bit of a fear when they do that, but if it’s inside, it’s okay,” said B-R coach Cheryl Seavey about the large amount of trifectas they tried. “The children know they have the green light to shoot a good, open look 3 and their ability to recognize when they are forcing, or when it is a force, and not making that shot, that’s the key. ”

After being a sniper in the first 16 minutes, Bollin did her damage in the paint and worked her way to the line for charity in the third quarter.

Bollin closed a perfect 11-for-11 on free throws before stopping the entire fourth quarter, as her aggressiveness was contagious with blowing B-R open with a 26-4 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters.

“We were ready to take over in the second half,” Bollin said. “I didn’t want it to be a close game anymore.”

Matulonis helped the tear with her defense resulting in easy transition baskets and Tahlia Tah (nine points), who switched from Williams and was in her first season with the Trojans, closed it by knocking down two straight 3-pointers to make BR his biggest surrender lead, 70-38, with 5:46 left.