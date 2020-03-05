bollin,-tah-lead-way-as-bridgewater-raynham-pulls-absent-from-bishop-feehan

BRIDGEWATER – With a excursion to the Division one South championship on the line, Bridgewater-Raynham could not purchase a bucket from the outside the house. But that doesn’t actually make any difference when you have Shay Bollin to go inside.

Bollin was sensational inside and out for the top-seeded Trojans with a activity-higher 24 details in a 60-45 win about No.5 Bishop Feehan (17-six) in a activity that was significantly nearer than the remaining rating signifies.

With the gain, the Trojans progress to their 1st South Sectional last given that 2011 and whilst the six-foot-3 Bollin acknowledged the tough taking pictures night from further than the arc for her squad, the sophomore captain knew she essential a great deal of assistance alongside the way.

“We never ever gave up, we understood we weren’t likely to give up, and we understood from the beginning it was likely to be a difficult struggle,” reported Bollin. “I feel (this) just reveals our flexibility. If you are going to stop one section of our video game, we have one thing else to arrive ideal again at you.”

The Shamrocks came out blazing incredibly hot to silence the property crowd with a seven- run to begin as Amanda Folan (workforce-substantial 14 points) snapped one of her a few, 3-tips in the opening minutes and sophomore ahead Camryn Fauria came to engage in with 4 factors and seven rebounds in the 1st quarter alone.

The energy from the Shamrocks in the opening quarter experienced Bishop Feehan major 13-10 but Bollin was held to only a discipline intention.

“Once you get into this event – the further you get in this event – you recognize in purchase to be prosperous you have to make the most of all of (Bollin’s) talent sets,’ mentioned Bridgewater-Raynham head coach, Cheryl Seavey. “She can definitely shoot the 3 but what I assume what folks underestimate is her means to go down into the article with a selection of submit moves and score from there as well.”

Bollin took more than in the 2nd period as issue guard Kenzie Matulonis played pitch and capture with the within-out activity with Bollin to perfection. Bollin scored 12 of her 24 in the second stanza but the Trojans continue to trailed at the break, 25-23.

The Trojans’ initial lead of the night arrived with two: 35 still left in the third quarter as Amber Silva experienced a steal in the Shamrocks’ conclusion of the floor and uncovered Matulonis streaking down the court. Matulonis uncovered Bollin once again but Bollin was tied up this time and kicked the ball out to second-fifty percent hero Tahlia Tah. Tah strike a trey to mail the house crowd into a frenzy and cap off an 11- operate for Bridgewater-Raynham, who enhanced to 20-two on the year.

Just after the third, the Trojans had a 41-37 guide and by no means trailed once again. Tah was at it once more late in the fourth with a different dagger from further than the arc. Tah rattled in a corner rainbow 3-pointer and was fouled for the 4-issue perform. Tah concluded the 4-point engage in off and prolonged the Trojans’ direct to double digits, 51-41, with three: 10 left in regulation.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the exertion they gave but (Bollin) is just an spectacular participant and that is a credit rating to her. We realized it was likely to be a dilemma if they went inside of and they did and have been ready to execute, stated Bishop Feehan head mentor, Amy Dolores. “I really like working with this bunch, they’ve finished every little thing we have questioned for as a coaching workers. It was a wonderful way to close the season but it would have been much better to pull off this a person but it was a really pleasant expertise.

Tah completed with 15 of her 17 factors in the 2nd 50 % as Matulonis showed her resourcefulness with 11 details, nine assists, 6 rebounds, and four steals. Unsung stars Bella Calvani and Fiona Kelly blended for 14 rebounds off the bench for Bridgewater-Raynham, who led the energy on the glass to the depend of 31-25 more than the Shamrocks.

“Bella and Fiona have been doing that all season long. People who are shut to our staff understand their contribution. They are just hard, tricky-nose little ones who do all the small factors that direct to the significant points,” added Seavey. “This is a fantastic emotion for us to be relocating on but kudos to Bishop Feehan as they were such a perfectly-geared up crew and gave us a fight appropriate to the conclusion.”