Bolling asks Dr. Fauci: Would you try hydroxychloroquine?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and key expert on the working group on corona, hydroxychloride anti-malarial drug has been challenged as a possible treatment for coronary by host Sinclair Eric Bolling.

While the President Donald Trump has repeatedly experienced the unproven drug, Fauci has spent almost so much time explaining that studies on its effectiveness are uncertain.

“Let’s talk a little bit about hydroxychloroquine,” Bolling said in an interview with America this week. “And now the president is getting a lot of heat. Again, I want that to be non-political. I just want to talk about science, so you’re the right guy for that.”

Host Sinclair asked the doctor why hydroxychloroquine is not widely used to treat coronavirus: “Why not use it for something that kills people?”

“Well, it’s used, and it’s used for two different paths. One is prescribed by doctors. And that has to be an agreement and an understanding between a doctor and a patient that there are certain risks. Because, incidentally, the dosages that will be use for coronary is much higher than the doses you use for malaria or you use for autoimmune diseases such as lupus “.

Fauci added that the drug was effective against Covid-19 as “really minimal”.

“There are other studies that show it doesn’t work at all,” Bolling said before jumping.

“But, sir, you have a wife and three daughters. If any of them were seriously ill with Covid-19, would you recommend that they try hydroxychloroquine?” Bolling asked.

Fauci replied: “Well, my daughters are adults. What I would do is tell them to make their own decision. I, personally, if I was infected, I would like to go for a clinical trial.”

“I would like to do it under the auspices of a clinical trial, a well-controlled clinical trial. As for my family, they are all adults. They would make their own decision based on a discussion between them and their doctor and a balance of risk-benefit. I think everyone has a different point of view and you have to respect people’s individual views, “Fauci continues.” That’s why I don’t criticize people who, along with their doctor, decide they may want to try something. ” .

“But in the same vein, I have to say that there is no definitive evidence that it works,” Fauci said. “And we’re not sure about toxicity yet because you’re using it in a different disease and you’re using it at a much higher dose. Eventually, as the information gathers, we’ll have a better idea. , there are randomized controlled trials examining the safety and efficacy of hydroxychloroquine. “

“That way we will finally have the answer,” Fauci concluded.

