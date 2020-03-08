Bollywood faces problems due to coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML3b77c4940a7143056dd99082bc5bbc8111%

We recently reported that Salman Khan’s Radhe schedule: Your Most Wanted Hour in Bhai Thailand was canceled as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus. Now, it seems that this is not the only Bollywood movie facing problems due to virus outbreak.

According to a report in a leading newspaper, Prithviraj de Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar’s first schedule, which was supposed to be filmed in Rajasthan, has been canceled and transferred to Mumbai. Karan Johar’s takht, which was about to land on Jaisalmer, has also stalled until further notice. In fact, even the protagonist of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was supposed to be filmed in Mandawa, Rajasthan was transferred to Lucknow. It is also rumored that the departure of Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan’s protagonist, Angrezi Medium, could be taken further. But producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed that the film will be released as planned.

The coronavirus, which originated in China, has already killed 3,000 people. So far, 31 cases of the virus have been detected in India, so production companies are reluctant to travel with their crew.