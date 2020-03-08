Bollywood stars hail women’s spirit on International Women’s Day – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLdd4dbea545b575df819ebf9f77ab3bc111%

Being a woman is like having some work in one. Being a housewife, managing a job, taking care of a family … the list of responsibilities is endless. Women are the true heroines of society. However, we rarely recognize its greatness. March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day and is dedicated to appreciating everything that women in our lives do for us. Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Taapsee Pannu and others took to their social networks and congratulated all the lovely ladies. This is what they had to say…

Women do not need a holiday or any attestation! This is what a man needs when he truly understands a woman’s power, influence and strength! # HappyWomensDay2020

– Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 8, 2020

It is that day of the year when women are valued all over the world and recognized for their contributions to family and society. Happy Women’s Day to all of you, lovely ladies! pic.twitter.com/OIAKDt5ANR

– Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 8, 2020

From us … to you … Happy Women’s Day! Make sure you do your part towards the change you want to see 🙂

We did a little on our side #Thappad pic.twitter.com/KXzp7avYyu

– taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 8, 2020

International Women’s Day all over the world. I’ve had the privilege of working on some of the most important women emancipation films. I take great pride in it. “Prem Rog, cit ;,” Damini, cit ;, “Tawaif, cit; are scarce. Every day should be celebrated as Women’s Day. Congratulations! Pic.twitter.com/tnMj4giSkd

– Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 8, 2020

Happy Women’s Day to all of you, incredible ladies! Become yourself and love who you are, you need no one’s appreciation but your own! A great love to all of you! âÂ ¤ï¸Â

– Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) March 8, 2020

