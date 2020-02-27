bollywood-stars-show-up-for-thappad-screening

%MINIFYHTMLbb402255595350bb1d9f293772f1900511%
Late, Anubhav Sinha has changed his approach to films that represent the defects that exist in our society. With Article 15 and Mulk, he gave the audience a story that would challenge many elements of our society. Taapsee Pannu, on the other hand, is known for playing strong female characters. So, in many ways, Thappad was the ideal project for Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee to collaborate. With the film just one day after its launch, the team organized a special screening for their industry friends.
Together with the Thappad team, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakul Preet Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Mudassar Aziz, Radhika Madan, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Javed Jaffrey, Richa Mirhaza Jaffrey
Scroll below to see the images.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap
Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap
Ayushmann khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha, Tahira Kashyap
Patralekha, Rajkummar Rao
Patralekha, Rajkummar Rao
Aparshakti Khurana
Manav Kaul, Taapsee Pannu
Manav Kaul, Anubhav Sinha
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh
Parveen Dusanj, Kabir Bedi
Gouri Zaveri, Milap Zaveri
Radhika madan
Sonia Kapur, Himesh Reshammiya
