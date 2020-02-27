Bollywood stars show up for Thappad screening

Late, Anubhav Sinha has changed his approach to films that represent the defects that exist in our society. With Article 15 and Mulk, he gave the audience a story that would challenge many elements of our society. Taapsee Pannu, on the other hand, is known for playing strong female characters. So, in many ways, Thappad was the ideal project for Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee to collaborate. With the film just one day after its launch, the team organized a special screening for their industry friends.

Together with the Thappad team, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakul Preet Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Mudassar Aziz, Radhika Madan, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Javed Jaffrey, Richa Mirhaza Jaffrey

one/ fifteen

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap







Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap








two/ fifteen

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap







Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap








3/ fifteen

Ayushmann khurrana







Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap








4 4/ fifteen

Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha, Tahira Kashyap







Rajkummar Rao








5 5/ fifteen

Patralekha, Rajkummar Rao







Patralekha, Rajkummar Rao








6 6/ fifteen

Patralekha, Rajkummar Rao







Aparshakti Khurana








7 7/ fifteen

Aparshakti Khurana







Taapsee pannu








8/ fifteen

Manav Kaul, Taapsee Pannu







Anubhav Sinha








9 9/ fifteen

Manav Kaul, Anubhav Sinha







Rakul Preet Singh








10/ fifteen

Rakul Preet Singh







Rakul Preet Singh








eleven/ fifteen

Rakul Preet Singh







Filmfare








12/ fifteen

Parveen Dusanj, Kabir Bedi







Filmfare








13/ fifteen

Gouri Zaveri, Milap Zaveri







Filmfare








14/ fifteen

Radhika madan







Himesh Reshammiya








fifteen/ fifteen

Sonia Kapur, Himesh Reshammiya

