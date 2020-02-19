[bolsonaro-and-son-blast-probe-of-brazil-hit-man-killed-by-law-enforcement]



FILE Photo: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro leaves the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil February four, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

February 18, 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his son on Tuesday hurled criticism at state authorities investigating the dying of an alleged strike male who was suspected of involvement in the murder of a well-recognized Rio de Janeiro councilwoman.

Significantly-suitable Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the president’s eldest son, recommended alleged “militia” leader Adriano Magalhães da Nóbrega, killed before this month in a shootout with law enforcement, had been tortured in the leftist-controlled point out of Bahia.

He also shared a graphic 21-2nd video that appeared to display the autopsy of Nóbrega, a former Rio police officer.

“Forensics of Bahia (a Staff Bash administration) say it is not probable to say whether Adriano was tortured,” Flavio Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter, before describing alleged damaged bones and burn up marks on the corpse. “Who is issuing fraudulent reports? To disguise what? Who purchased the killing of Adriano?”

The Bolsonaro relatives has been less than expanding stress to reveal its ties each to Nóbrega, whose wife and mom labored in Flavio’s office when he was a state lawmaker, and indirect links to the murder of slain Rio councilwoman Marielle Franco.

The two circumstances have been particularly sensitive for the president, who took office environment vowing to close several years of grisly violence and corruption.

The president also took to Twitter on Tuesday to query condition officials’ handling of the situation, calling for an “independent” forensic investigation.

“Who will handle the forensics for Adriano’s telephone? Could they forge an exchange of messages and audios obtained? Could innocents be accused of crime?” he requested.

The presidential press workplace declined to remark.

Nóbrega, a person of Rio’s most infamous alleged militia leaders, was killed on Feb. 9, soon after he opened fire on officers coming to arrest him, the Bahia point out governing administration claimed.

The Bahia condition federal government reported he was sought in the investigation of Franco’s 2018 demise. The leftist councilwoman’s killing drew interest to the rising powers of Rio’s militias, prison teams comprised of previous police officers, who manage regional gas, home and gambling rackets across Rio point out.

Investigators said they had no motive to assume any of the Bolsonaros had been joined to Franco’s killing, but the to start with family has nonetheless been dogged by inquiries about militia ties.

Right after Nobrega’s loss of life, the president speculated irrespective of whether the previous cop’s killing experienced been “a tying up of loose finishes,” including that “there is no link in between me and the militia in Rio de Janeiro. Zero, zero.”

Talking at the same celebration, Flavio Bolsonaro explained: “There is no issue trying to tie me to the militia mainly because I have totally very little to do with militia.”

(This tale corrects spelling of initial name, Flavio, in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Enhancing by Dan Grebler)