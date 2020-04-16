Bolsonaro fired the health minister, appointing oncologist -source

BRASILIA – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro heads his health minister on Thursday after avoiding headaches on how to deal with the new coronavirus, and a person familiar with the matter has said the president will appoint oncologist Nelson Teich in his place.

Luiz Henrique Mandetta said on Twitter that Bolsonaro had told him about his dismissal.

The two clashed for several weeks over the need for widespread social isolation in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemics. The head of the population argues that the measures are unnecessary and economically dangerous, asserting that the outbreak was fueled by proportion.

Bolsonaro met with Teich, a candidate for the ministerial role in 2018, Thursday morning at a meeting that hid the president’s official agenda, two sources with knowledge of the meeting told Reuters on condition.

Teich, now a medical consultant according to his LinkedIn profile, posted on social media defending many of the same positions held by Mandetta, including “horizontal” segregation of the entire population, which was opposed by Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro dismissed the coronavirus threat as a “smallpox,” arguing that the Brazilian economy should continue to operate normally and defend the use of non-medicinal drugs such as hydroxychloroquine.

Mandetta said in a live webcast with health industry officials on Thursday that she hoped to be fired by Friday, though she tried to lessen fears that her removal would interfere with efforts to combat coronavirus infection.

Mandetta said he would assist his replacement during the transition to the ministry.

“We have a hope of change here in the ministry, whether it should be today or, at the very least, tomorrow, but in the end it will happen,” Mandetta said. “Our focus is on the virus, and we will be careful to support anyone who comes here, we will not make any sudden moves.”

The Health Ministry’s response to the epidemic was rated “good” or “good” by 76% of Brazilians surveyed by pollster Datafolha this month. Only 33% of those surveyed gave Bolsonaro the same ratings.

Brazil’s death from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, rose to 1,924 on Thursday, as confirmed cases rose to 30,425, Health Ministry data show. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia Additional reporting by Eduardo Simões in Sao Paulo; Writing by Jake Spring and Gabriela Mello Editing by Paul Simao, Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)