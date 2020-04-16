Bolsonaro fired the health minister, calling for the economy to open

BRASILIA – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro heads his health minister on Thursday after arguing with him on how to fight the new coronavirus, and has called for states to end house-to-house orders he said the economy was hurting.

Few global leaders have done more than Bolsonaro to overthrow the global pandemic, which killed nearly 2,000 Brazilians. He called the virus “a small influx” and criticized state governors for imposing sanctions supported by health experts and the popular outgoing minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta.

In television commentary on pot-banging protests in major cities, Bolsonaro said Mandetta did not fully appreciate the need to protect Brazilian jobs and called for resumption of activity in the area. economy.

“We need to get back to normal, not as fast as we can, but we need to start gaining flexibility,” the president said, adding that the government cannot afford to provide emergency assistance to the poor for longer.

While Bolsonaro vehemently criticized the closures, the Health Ministry under Mandetta provided guidance in supporting social change measures. Mandetta’s daily celebrations also contradicted Bolsonaro’s praise for unmanaged drugs.

Upcoming minister Nelson Teich, at a joint news conference about the position of minister he was in charge, said there had been no “sudden changes” in policy.

However, he added: “There is complete alignment between me and the president.”

Teich, who founded an oncology group that sold to United Healthcare in 2015, lacked the political experience of his predecessor, a former lawmaker who began raising the president.

The Health Ministry’s response to the epidemic was rated “good” or “good” by 76% of Brazilians surveyed by pollster Datafolha this month. Only 33% of those surveyed gave Bolsonaro the same ratings.

In leaving comments with colleagues in the ministry, Mandetta called for a smooth transition and warned that Brazil was still at the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

Senator Major Olimpio, Bolsonaro’s former right-hand man in Congress, praised Mandetta for adhering to the scientific principles of the public health crisis and urged the new minister to defend the need for separation measures.

“Teich defends social travel. If he continues here, he will have serious problems with President Bolsonaro and will not last 30 days in office, or he will have to tear down his degree and conflict with the global scientific community,” said the right senator in a video posted on social media.

The spread of coronavirus in Brazil accelerated to 30,425 confirmed cases, with about 200 deaths per day bringing death to 1,924 on Thursday, according to Health Ministry data, the highest in Latin America.