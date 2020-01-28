Bolton told Barr he was worried Trump was doing favors to Xi and Erdogan, says book

Former national security adviser John Bolton reportedly expressed concern to Attorney General Bill Barr last year that the president was doing a service to the leaders of two foreign countries.

In response, Barr allegedly expressed his own concerns – in particular, the fact that Trump made it appear that he had an undue influence on the independent investigations that affected the two countries in question, China and Turkey.

The New York Times reported on Monday the discussion, which the newspaper said was contained in a draft manuscript for an upcoming book by Bolton.

In the same manuscript, The Times reported on Sunday, Bolton said that President Donald Trump had explicitly linked his aid to the political filth he wanted from Ukraine – a problem central to the indictment against Trump. A draft book was submitted to the White House for security consideration last month.

A justice ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the story, the Times said.

According to Bolton’s manuscript, Barr is said to have expressed concerns to Bolton about the Chinese telecommunications company ZTE, and in particular Trump’s conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the company.

In 2016, the Ministry of Commerce found that the company had violated U.S. sanctions against Iran and North Korea. The company agreed to plead guilty and pay a fine for the violation the following year, and in 2018 Trump lifted the sanctions that had been put in place against ZTE, despite the protest of many in Congress.

According to the Times, Barr also voiced concerns about Trump’s conversations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2018 about Halkbank.

The state-owned bank was under investigation for fraud and money laundering at the time, as part of an alleged scheme to help Iran escape US sanctions. Finally, the bank was charged in October in the southern district of New York.