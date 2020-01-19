Bomb cyclone buries St. John’s, sets snowfall record

January 19 (UPI) – Many Newfoundlanders have opened their doors to find a snow wall that locks them in their own home, including up to 3 feet.

A family opened the garage door and found that more than half of the entrance was covered with snow. Another family opened the door for their dog, who started climbing and digging through the snow.

The storm system, which hit the northeastern United States with strong winds, snowfalls, and sea effects gusts earlier this week, exploded in a bomb cyclone on Friday after it moved into the Atlantic Ocean. The storm was targeting parts of Atlantic Canada.

“A bomb cyclone is a rapidly deepening low pressure area, the central pressure drop of which is 24 mb (0.7 inches of mercury) or more within 24 hours,” said Jack Boston, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.

The storm’s air pressure plummeted 1.21 inches of mercury within 24 hours.

Snowstorm and strong wind warnings occurred in parts of Atlantic Canada.

“The worst conditions will be in the eastern half of Newfoundland, particularly the Avalon Peninsula and St. Johns,” said AccuWeather Canada weather expert Brett Anderson earlier this week.

The snowfall at St. John’s International Airport reached a previous daily snowfall record of 30 inches, surpassing the old record of April 5th 1999 of 26.9 inches. The measurements started in 1942.

St. John’s East received approximately 32 inches. A little further south, Mount Pearl received about 36.6 inches of total snow.

“On the Avalon Peninsula and in the southeastern half of mainland Newfoundland, it is predicted that the storm will generally drop 60 to 90 centimeters of snow,” said Anderson.

People across Newfoundland found their cars buried in the snow, some of the smaller compact vehicles were only visible with the roof. Any thought of shoveling a driveway was dashed at the sight of the road – or rather, the lack of any view of it.

“Bomb cyclones are capable of producing heavy, wind-blown snow at wind speeds of 60-70 km / h and higher, very heavy snow, and extreme snow drifts,” said Boston. “The storm can also bring wave heights of 5 to 10 meters or more over the coastal waters.”

The highest measured maximum wind gusts in St. John’s reached approximately 100 km / h. Green Island, Fortune Bay, had a maximum wind gust of approximately 106 miles per hour.

“In the winter months, bomb cyclones are widespread on the east coast of Canada, including the Maritime and Newfoundland regions,” said Boston.