bomb-danger-prompts-extra-police-existence-at-minooka-local-community-high-faculty-in-channahon

A bomb danger at Minooka Group Substantial Faculty has prompted Channahon police to team added officers at the far southwest suburban college on Wednesday.

A threat directed at the school’s south campus, at 26655 W. Eames St., was despatched Tuesday night to the school’s nameless tip center, Channahon law enforcement stated in a statement.

Police learned of the danger about 4: 45 a.m. Wednesday and straight away made a “safety sweep” of the college setting up and assets, law enforcement said. No threat was found.

Added places of work will keep on being in the school on Wednesday “out of an abundance of warning to be certain pupils and workers are protected,” law enforcement reported.

“At the time of this release, investigators are actively working with MCHS team to discover, find, and mitigate the supply of the risk,” police mentioned.

Faculty district officers did not right away return a request for comment.