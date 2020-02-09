Bombay Bicycle Club

Alexandra Palace, London

February 7, 2020

Bombay Bicycle Club returned to London to play the first of two shows at the beautiful Alexandra Palace location. The capital-based group made the sold-out audience dance the night away, celebrating the release of the latest album “Everything Else Has Gone Wrong.”

The first thing you as an audience member are enthusiastic about during a performance at Bombay Bicycle Club is the party atmosphere that the indie legends know how to shoot at the location. Right from the first fire of the confetti cannon, the public is immediately encapsulated in the magic of the psychedelic, indie vibes that come with opening “Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing but You).”

While frontman Jack Steadman sings his first verse of the night, the audience comes alive. Much was the story of the whole night, because the frontman now shows a confidence that can only be embraced after playing hundreds of live shows. It really shows that it has been more than ten years since the first record of the group, because they have explicitly grown as a live act.

The set list was full of something from every album that Bombay Bicycle Club has released so far, but the songs from this year’s record, which took up most of the duration, eventually received the most attention. The new songs sounded fantastic live, which was proof of how great the album is.

“I Worry Bout You” sounded huge and euphoric as it entered its choir section. The instrumentation of the song is enormous and the beautiful Alexandra Palace served as the perfect home for the song. Although the new album received a lot of love, the band did not shy away from sharing some of their favorite fans along the way.

By the time the London boys started playing “Shuffle” and “Luna,” it was already deep in the show and the audience was already excited. The undeniably catchy tunes helped lift the show to an even higher level, along with some help from the epic lighting that lit up the group around the huge location.

The last song of the night, “It’s Always Like This,” was the biggest moment of the show. The audience climbed on each other’s shoulders and roared one last rating when the band left the stage for the last time. The main reason for me was the fact that a performance by Bombay Bicycle Club is all it should be: exciting, extravagant, lively and above all fun.

