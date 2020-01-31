Bombay Bicycle Club and more as a heading for the Truck Festival 2020

The Truck Festival has unveiled its headliners and the first wave of acts for the 2020 edition.

The Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks and Catfish and the Bottlemen will head the festival bill this weekend from July 31st to August 2nd at Hill Farm in Steventon, Oxfordshire. Tickets are on sale now.

Also present for the 23rd edition of the festival are: Blossoms, Sundara Karma, DMA’S, La Roux, Pale Waves, the big moon, Easy Life, the Pigeon Detectives, The Hives, Swim Deep, Shame, the sports team, The Magic Gang, Dinosaurs Pile Up, The Lathums and Matt Maltese.

Lineup of the Truck Festival 2020. CREDIT: Press

The line-up also includes: The Hara, The Snuts, Chappaqua Wrestling, Launische Freunde, The Murder Capital, Lazarus Kane, Lauran Hibberd, Vistas, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, The Orielles, Kawala, Genghar, Working Men’s Club, Bussard Bussard Bussard, Rhys Lewis, The Pale White, Noisy, Lola Young, The Goa Express, Aaron Smith, Abbie Ozard, Mr Motivator and Barryoke, presented by Shaun Wiliamson and The Oxford Symphony Orchestra.

The organizer of the festival, Matt Harrap, said: “We are very happy to announce our first wave of artists for this year’s show! It is really humble to have artists of the caliber The Kooks and the ever-wanted Bombay Bicycle Club who are leading the event after many years of questioning. Your sets will undoubtedly be remembered for a long time.

“And overjoyed that the indie heroes Catfish and Bottlemen are returning to Truck to switch off on Sunday evening! I am also very pleased that Shame was back in 2020 after not showing any performance last year. La Roux has closed our market stage and of course the indie kings The Pigeon Detectives in the Nest. “

The Bombay Bicycle Club will be one of the first headlines in years after returning from a break to release its fifth album “Everything Else Has Gone Wrong” earlier this month.

NME’s Hannah Mylrea-Hemmings wrote in a three-star review that the album “does a good job of updating the trademark of the beloved indie band,” “However, there are sometimes too many ideas to attract attention . “