Bombay Bicycle Club suffered a European tour after koronavirusnaga crisis

Bombay Bicycle Club was forced to postpone his upcoming European tour due to the current crisis koronavirusnaga.

Recently reunited four components had to go on tour in Europe in support of the January album “Everything Else has Go Wrong”, and the date of scheduled performances in cities such as Munich, Amsterdam and Paris in March.

Bombay Bicycle Club today (March 11) confirmed that “in connection with the current events,” they are forced to postpone European tour.

“We are devastated to postpone the upcoming European tour due to the current events,” – said in a statement group. “Unfortunately, most of the cities in which we plan to play, put restrictions that make it impossible to conduct the tour.

“We are waiting for the presentations and working on the rearrangement of the next year”, – added the group. “All tickets will remain valid, if you need further information, please contact your dealer.”

You can see the dates at the bottom below.

March

15 – behind the scenes Verka, Munich

16 – Roxy, Prague

17 – Proxima, Warsaw

18 – Huxley, Berlin

19 – Melkveg, Amsterdam

22 – Trabenda, Paris

23 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels

24 – Live Music Hall, Cologne

25 – Docks, Hamburg

Group – the last act, which had its own tour plans affected by karanavirusa flash.

Like Green Day, Madonna and Pearl Jam were forced either to postpone or cancel the tour dates, while the festival of Coachella announced overnight that they pushed their event in October because of the health crisis.

Bombay Bicycle Club in May in London should be uppercase festival “All Points East” in London.