Bombay Bicycle Club have been introduced as the hottest headliners of All Points East 2020.

The Victoria Park, London competition will be held more than two weekends yet again this calendar year, Could 22-24 and 29-31.

All Factors East have now (February 28) verified that Bombay Bicycle Club will headline the party on Friday Might 22.

They head up an impressive monthly bill that includes the likes of Every thing Every thing, Nadine Shah, Lianne La Havas, Nick Hakim, Nilüfer Yanya, Liz Lawrence, The Orielles and Gengahr. Much more names are envisioned to be declared in the coming months.

Tickets go on standard sale at 9.30AM on Tuesday three March 2020, but American Convey cardholders can choose benefit of a presale here.

Bombay Bicycle Club’s show will kick off the Victoria Park occasion for 2020, which has also confirmed headline demonstrates from the likes of The Kooks, The Wombats, Tame Impala, Massive Attack and Kraftwerk.

A headliner for the ultimate working day (Might 31) is yet to be announced.

The London day will mark Bombay Bicycle Club’s major present given that returning from a 4-year hiatus in 2019.

Reviewing their the latest comeback album ‘Everything Has Absent Wrong‘, NME’s Hannah Mylrea wrote: “It’s these times of authenticity that are a reminder of what a excellent band Bombay Bicycle Club can be. And irrespective of a handful of lacklustre times on the album, ‘Everything Else Has Absent Wrong’ permeates the band’s trademark seem with contemporary concepts. Almost everything else may have long gone wrong – but in among the chaos it absolutely sure is fantastic to have Bombay Bicycle Club again.”