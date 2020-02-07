Bombay Sapphire is expanding its ambassador program to get the overflight countries to drink gin

Bacardis Bombay Sapphire is expanding its ambassador program across the country to offer more bars and consumers outside of the coastal cities of gin.

Despite the martini boom of the 20th century, American gin consumption lagged behind that of the United Kingdom, to the taste of consumers. The latter is the global leader with gin sales of just under $ 4 billion, compared to US $ 2.9 billion in sales.

However, the American market will grow by 1.4% annually thanks to a number of factors. The alcohol industry tracker IWSR cites consumer interest in plant-based diets as one of the main reasons for the increase, while the popularity of spirits, “pink gin” and negroni has also been cited as a driving force.

Bombay Sapphire, based in Miami, is able to take advantage of this trend with a traditional brand. Tom Spaven, the company’s North America brand director, has invested in Bacardi’s “increased brand investment” in the Stir Creativity platform over the past two years.

The campaign extends to both the on-trade and consumer sectors. Bringing bartenders on board is vital for Bombay Sapphire, especially in places where, according to Spaven, gin is still classified as “a little intimidating”.

“Much … consumer acceptance in retail is based on what they experience locally – in bars and restaurants,” he said. “Because of the strong relationships we have with top bartenders, this influence is waning. We also have a team of brand ambassadors represented for the first time in the United States. “

This growing team has the task of giving driving recommendations in bars and restaurants and establishing the Bombay Sapphire brand as a “long-term symbol”. When launched, it should appeal to influential, world-leading bars in cities like New York. Now it has expanded to places like Minneapolis, Chicago and Atlanta.

Spaven describes the program as a “grassroots” channel, which is assessed using long-term ROI measurement data. Being a Bombay Sapphire brand ambassador means being the face of the brand in a city’s retail scene – driving tests, cocktail menu placements, and encouraging mixologists to take part in the company’s sponsored main event, the Most Imaginative Bartender Competition.

Perhaps the most important task of an ambassador is to train the trade in gin itself.

“We think gin is still a very young category in the US – the general bartender community in certain European markets has a lot more knowledge in and around gin,” said Spaven. “So we have to … just go through the door, introduce people to the brand and show people what gin really is.

“For us, that’s a huge quantity engine.”

To help the ambassadors on this mission, Bombay Sapphire is also adapting the proposed services to these immature markets. The G&T is the Gin Drink de Rigueur in Great Britain, but in the USA only 50% of the gin drinks are mixed with tonic.

“This means that we have a great opportunity to advance Bombay’s accessibility and versatility,” said Spaven. “For example, lemonade is obviously a cultural icon in the United States, and Bombay Sapphire’s lemon peel goes well with a fresh lemonade.

“This is an example of a great way to get people into the category – getting people into gin and getting them to try something they probably never would have thought of before.”

