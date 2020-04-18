Bombing in Oklahoma City: Experts warn that 25-year-old right-wing extremists are just as dangerous, with violence likely if Trump loses the election.

Experts say the threat posed by far-right extremism is as high as it was at the time of the bombing in Oklahoma, and there are likely to be more violent attacks – especially if Donald Trump fails to re-elect.

A generation after 168 people have been killed and more than 680 injured in a bomb attack on the federal building of Alfred P. Moreau – the deadliest terrorist attack in the United States – the country has once again seen a wave of far-right extremism. Experiences.

As Oklahoma City prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary, with a memorandum of understanding for the mandatory Kuwait 19 fine that replaces public gatherings and the reading of victims’ names, experts have issued a stern warning that far-right extremists such as Timothy McKee’s perpetrators Be active with him and Terry Nichols.

Last year alone, right-wing extremists were responsible for the vast majority of extremist attacks, far fewer by Islamist terrorists at home and left-wing extremists. The incidents included a large-scale shooting in El Paso.

Despite Donald Trump’s efforts to thwart extremist threats, FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress in November: “I would say that most of the domestic terrorism we have investigated may be motivated by some prescriptions of what you are. It’s called White Supremacist Violence. “

Ninety-nine protesters and several others were injured

White nationalist protesters clash with anti-government protesters at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Virginia. A state of emergency has been declared, 12 August 2017

9/2 Trump supporters protest

A white national demonstrator arrived in Lee Park, Charlottesville, Washington on Saturday, August 12, 2017. Hundreds of people chanted slogans, threw fists, poured water bottles and sprayed chemical sprays on Saturday after violent protests during Virginia’s white nationalist protests.

AP photo

9/3 State police are ready with riot gear

Virginia state police have cordoned off the area around the site of a car crash into a group of protesters after a white nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.

AP photo

9/4 Militia armed with offensive weapons

White nationalists evacuated the Nazi neo-Nazis and members of the “right” with armor and comrades-in-arms who were dispersed after the “Alliance of Truth” demonstrations, and an illegal rally was announced by Virginia State Police. Militant members marched in the city early in the day and were armed with assault rifles.

Getty Image

9.5 Statue of Robert Confederate General Confederation

A statue of General Robert H. Lee’s Confederation stands behind hundreds of white nationals, neo-Nazis and members of the “Right Right” during the “United Right” march on August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. They are protesting the removal of the statue from Emancipation Park in the city.

Getty Image

9/6 racial tensions led to violence

White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the “right” are trying to protect the entrance to Park Lee during a “united right” march by protesters.

Getty

7.9 A car fires at protesters

A vehicle is protesting against a group of protesters protesting against the white nationalist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia. The accident resulted in multiple injuries, some life-threatening injuries and one death.

AP photo

8/9

Rescue workers help the injured after a car crashes into a large group of protesters after a white Nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.

AP photo

9/9

President Donald Trump is talking about the current situation in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf club in Badminister, New Jersey. He spoke of “loyalty” and “healing wounds” left by decades of racism.

1995 was in the midst of far-right extremism. And by 2020, we are exposed to far-right extremism. Mark Pitawaj, a far-right US expert and adviser to the Anti-Defamation Union (ADL), a group that monitors hate crime, told The Independent.

Mr Pythagoras said the extremists were divided into two main groups – white supremacists and anti-government. After Barack Obama’s 2008 election as Africa’s first president, experts noticed an increase in white supermassive activity.

Mr. Trump’s campaign and electoral victory, which presented itself as a hardline anti-immigration extremist, has given new impetus to white supremacists. Anti-government groups, such as the militant movement, also supported Trump, many of whom threatened to use violence if Hillary Clinton lost.

For the first three years, these groups have been largely silent, but have become more active in the past year, in part because of so-called red flag laws seeking to control gun violence, and more recently in angry demonstrations against anti-coronavirus orders. Placed by the government.

Asked if Joe Biden or another Democrat had been elected president in November, he said there would be an increase in violence against anti-government extremists and violence.

JJ McNenab, a colleague at George Washington University and another extremist expert, has been monitoring anti-government protests in Michigan, Ohio and elsewhere this week. He said there was a rift between the mainstream protesters and the extremists, as thousands of protesters gathered on the steps of legislative buildings in the city of Lansing, including paramilitary and armed members, and those who wanted the United States. Flag again.

The survivor of the Oklahoma City bombing says that the virus is causing emotional pain that has not been experienced for 25 years.

He said the far-right extremist threat was very lively, referring to the failed assassination plot in Kansas City and revealing court documents that showed 36-year-old Timothy Wilson, the father of four who served him. The army witnessed the attack on the hospital.

According to an undercover FBI agent, Wilson intended to carry out the attack for at least six months, and was apparently angry enough to lock the coronavirus to attack Belton Regional Medical Center.

According to the FBI, Wilson, who was shot dead last month and killed by FBI agents, was killed and wanted to “create enough chaos to start the revolution.”

“I think social media has made it bigger in terms of numbers, but social media also makes it possible to create a community,” he said in response to a question comparing today’s far-right extremist threat to 25 years ago. .

“Because these kids can create another steam instead of doing their job alone, it’s a mixed bag,” he said.

“This is a living and real threat, and thank God for the FBI and the conscientious objectors,” he added.

At the memorial service, survivors and city officials will look forward to staying.

“Watching this exhibition, which will be a reflection of the bombing, is also very eagerly awaiting what we can do as a community,” Bob Ross, head of the Oklahoma National Monument and National Museum, told ABC News. That fact must be taken into account. “

Others have expressed the need to do so. They accuse the authorities of not only failing to properly investigate individuals beyond the three men who may be involved, but also of the nature of the threat, today and today.

Andrew Gomble, a former US journalist and journalist for The Independent. He is also the author of The City of Oklahoma: What Research Has Missed – and Why It’s Still Important, which reveals disturbing details of government dysfunction and agency competition, something that is also under attack on 9/11. .

“The most important lessons of the bombing have never been learned, because the US government is only interested in condemning McVeigh and Nichols, not in a correct account of its mistakes and missed opportunities,” he said. “The implementation of federal law at the time was able to radicalize both from the far right and paralyze them out of fear of Ruby Ridge or Waco – a confrontation with anti-government radicals that have spiraled out of control.”

“Today, the threat is just as inappropriate, but it is underestimated for a variety of reasons. More interestingly, the ideology that once put McVeigh’s team on the margins of American political thought is now closer to the mainstream Republican Party,” he added. “We have to hope that this will not be another major disaster for the country that understands the danger of strengthening and encouraging white supremacy in the name of political expediency.”

