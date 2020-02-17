[Bon Iver announce trio of US demonstrates – but you can only get tickets if you are keen to vote in the 2020 Presidential election]

Bon Iver have introduced 3 demonstrates in Wisconsin but they are only offering tickets to supporters who are inclined to vote in the 2020 US Presidential election.

Read through additional: 10 videos that show what a breathtaking stay act Bon Iver are

The band’s exhibits are in their dwelling condition and are section of manager Kyle Frenette’s 46 for 46 marketing campaign to defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Frenette options to organise gigs in swing states this sort of as Wisconsin forward of the election in order to persuade voter participation and turnout.

Lovers will have to pledge to vote in buy to get entry to pre-sale tickets to the live shows which go sale in the US on Wednesday (February 19). Tickets will go on standard sale this Friday (February 21).

The band wrote on their Instagram web page: “We’re very pleased to announce that we’ll be trekking throughout Wisconsin this October as a section of the @46for46 campaign, encouraging to elect the 46th POTUS and boost civic action by new music!

“They say Wisconsin could make a decision it all in 2020. We really do not consider that evenly, so we’re asking admirers to pledge to vote in purchase to gain accessibility to presale tickets for all three shows beginning on Wednesday, February 19 at 10: 00 AM CST.”

Previously this thirty day period, frontman Justin Vernon played an acoustic established at an Iowa rally in help of Democrat candidate Bernie Sanders.

Bon Iver are established to return to the United kingdom in April for a substantial arena tour in guidance of their fourth album ‘i,i’, which was released final August.