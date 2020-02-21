[bon-jovi-announce-entire-information-of-new-album-bon-jovi-2020]

Bon Jovi have unveiled entire specifics of their new album, Bon Jovi 2020.

The observe-up to 2016’s This Property Is Not For Sale is launched on May well 15. The band have also released a video clip for new solitary Limitless.

In accordance to the band, the album addresses “tough matters this sort of as gun regulate, veterans’ issues, politics, the indicating and family and a lot far more.”

Claims singer Jon Bon Jovi: “It encompasses existence, appreciate and decline.”

Test out the Limitless video and album tracklisting down below.

The band just lately declared a North American summertime tour, kicking off at the Tacoma Dome on June 10 and wrapping up with two nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 27 and 28.

It’s also been confirmed that they’ll be joined by specific visitor Bryan Adams for 16 of the displays, with a comprehensive record of dates released under.

Bon Jovi 2020 tracklist

one. Gorgeous Drug



2. Unbroken



three. Limitless



four. Luv Can



five. Brothers In Arms



six. Story Of Adore



7. Lower The Flag



8. Permit It Rain



9. Shine



10. Blood In The Water

Bon Jovi 2020 North American tour

Jun 10: Tacoma Dome, WA



Jun 11: Portland Moda Heart, OR



Jun 13: Sacramento Golden one Center, CA



Jun 16: San Jose SAP Middle, CA



Jun 18: Los Angeles The Forum, CA



Jun 20: Las Vegas T-Cellular Arena, NV (No Bryan Adams)



Jun 23: San Antonio AT&T Middle, TX



Jun 25: Dallas American Airways Heart, TX



Jun 26: Tulsa BOK Middle, Ok



Jul 10: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON (No Bryan Adams)



Jul 14: Newark Prudential Heart, NJ



Jul 16: Boston TD Backyard garden, MA



Jul 19: Detroit Minor Caesars Arena, MI



Jul 21: Chicago United Centre, IL



Jul 23: St. Louis Company Heart, MO



Jul 25: Washington Capital One particular Arena, DC



Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY



Jul 28: New York Madison Square Yard, NY