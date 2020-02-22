[bon-jovi-share-aspects-of-new-album-‘bon-jovi-2020’,-launch-1st-single-‘limitless’]

Bon Jovi have shared details of their upcoming new album, the aptly titled ‘Bon Jovi 2020’.

The comply with-up to 2016’s ‘This Household Is Not for Sale’ will element “a compelling breadth and depth of songwriting from Jon Bon Jovi in which he tackles present hard matters these types of as gun handle, veterans’ challenges, politics, the which means of household, and much more,” according to a push launch.

“It encompasses existence, love, and reduction,” the frontman included.

To accompany the information, the band have released the songs video for direct single, ‘Limitless’, in which they rally for people today to split free from the restraints of daily monotonous everyday living.

View the movie for ‘Limitless’ beneath:

Bon Jovi also recently introduced the very first leg of a significant environment tour, kicking off June 10 in Tacoma, Washington, and ending with a two-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 27 and 28. Bryan Adams will open for Bon Jovi on the greater part of the dates. Get your tickets below.

‘Bon Jovi 2020’ tracklisting:

1. ‘Beautiful Drug’



two. ‘Unbroken’



3. ‘Limitless’



four. ‘Luv Can’



five. ‘Brothers In Arms’



6. ‘Story Of Love’



7. ‘Lower The Flag’



eight. ‘Let It Rain’



nine. ‘Shine’



10. ‘Blood In The Water’

The album will get there on May well 15, 2020.

The news comes after Bon Jovi‘s total line-up reunited in 2018 to choose their location in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Performing ‘You Give Like A Poor Name’, ‘It’s My Life’, ‘When We Have been Us’ and ‘Livin On A Prayer’, Jon Bon Jovi joined forces at the time additional with former guitarist Richie Sambora and Alec John These.