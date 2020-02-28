Bona Rays: Poser – Solitary critique – unreleased 1978 one ultimately will get issued

Single Evaluate

Bona Rays – Poser / Getaway Blues (Flashback Records)

7 inch vinyl / obtain

Release Day: Friday 28 February 2020

This is 1 for those obsessive Collectors of Unusual Punk Vinyl and obscurities which no-just one-else has! Only one particular acetate existed, unreleased for a long time, till now!

Poser (or poseur) is a good punk-rock, course of 1977/78 word. And a excellent track-title for a dropped gem from the period. Like ‘vile’ and ‘poxy’ it was in widespread utilization in the Rotten lexicon of ’77 Punk. The only worse insult than remaining known as a poser was staying identified as a plastic (punk).

The Cortinas adopted a ‘Defiant Pose’ (versus the lifestyle you chose...) the Tv set Personalities recounted ‘Posing at the Roundhouse’ (When Billy’s there…): Poly Styrene of X-Ray Spex was a ‘Poseur’ and did not treatment, she appreciated to make pee-pull stare… there was a common fanzine called New Pose.

Poser is just these kinds of an archaically punk-rock term, so a extended-shed, never-produced song from the era named Poser is fairly a uncover.

From time to time audio continues to be unreleased for a rationale. For the reason that it is shit.

That is just not the circumstance at all with this, though if I was currently being pernickety I would dispute that it is “the good shed Uk Punk Single” musically, but aesthetically it is a quite cool & exciting piece of Messthetics / new wave pop – in the vein of Determined Bicycles with stylophone keyboards a la The Regular undercutting the fuzz guitar. It is a great interval-piece with beautifully place together artwork-do the job and a fascinating back again-story. The singer currently being a female of color will make it socio-politically noteworthy as section of the submerged feminist/black record of the tunes of the period.

What is essential about the track is how it is element of punks in-designed critique of alone as a ‘movement’, in the exact way that How Much For a longer period (ATV), Section Time Punks (TVP’s) or the Conclude Is Nigh (the Unwanted) attacked punks perceived tropes in the minds of new-found followers.

She purchases her outfits from jumble product sales / Just to present that she is doing the job course

A foreshadowing of Typical People today by Pulp by some a long time

Rock In opposition to Racism on her lapel / Rock for dollars in her mind / Certainly, she’s a poser

Hints that the received wisdom about punks anti-racist stance may have been ‘a pose’ to some.

At just less than two minutes it’s a brief, sharp, clever piece of punk’s forgotten history.

The B-side is reggae-tinged slice of lo-fi new wave which for some purpose produced me assume of Peel fave and shed classic from the period, Clive Pig & the Hopeful Chinamen! (Perhaps which is just how my mind works – it’s nothing at all like it!)

The total history to Bona Rays is lined in a print job interview in the hottest Report Collector Journal and there is another a person here in Panic and Loathing. But here is the song, for your listening enjoyment, adopted by the press release facts about how the solitary came to be identified and introduced.

Back again in 1978, Punk Songwriter and Guitarist Tony Keating had a couple tracks he’d written and was on the lookout for a singer. A close friend encountered Chas at a tube station following a gig and asked her if she was fascinated in singing on Tony’s tracks. She’d been singing to herself on the system just before climbing throughout the tracks to rip down a poster that had taken her fancy. A couple weeks later on, they had christened them selves Bona Rays (Great Seeking in Polari) and have been in a studio in Highbury, North London chopping two tracks. They punted this one close to the document corporations, but to no avail. The acetate from the sessions sat in Chas’ cupboard, whilst Tony held keep of the master tape.

40 several years later on, Chas was moving household and made a decision to provide her records. She took them to Flashback Records wherever operator Mark Burgess purchased the selection. In amongst these documents was an unfamiliar 7” acetate. Just after Chas left the shop, intrigued by this oddity, Mark played ‘Poser’ on the shop method. Fate stepped in as Chas walked back into the shop at that moment to promote a number of DVDs she’d overlooked to bring together before and claimed – “Oh – you’re taking part in our song”.

And what a track it is – of these types of coincidences record is produced.

Observing the significance of this in any other case unheard Acetate, possibly the only Uk punk solitary recorded in the 1970s fronted by a lady of West Indian descent, Mark recommended to Chas that they release the one on Flashback Data. Chas was continue to in make contact with with Tony and they both of those really happily agreed to release Bona Rays prolonged dropped ‘Poser’ and the B-Aspect, Getaway Blues.

Seeking to do the release properly, Mark obtained in make contact with with Punk fanatic Josh Saco, who took place to have a history in print, and enlisted the aid of Russ Bestley to design the sleeve. Josh was eager to do as shut a facsimile as doable of a 1978 7” One Sleeve with authentic paper and print design and Russ came up with a sleeve which would appear fully joyful sitting down on the cabinets of Tough Trade in 1978.

So now we present Poser by Bona Rays. The terrific misplaced British isles Punk One.

Listen / Obtain from Here

Flashback Documents Facebook

All phrases Ged Babey (except last segment in italics which is PR)