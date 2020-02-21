Bond is racing to safety in No Time to Die IMAX poster

There may possibly still be a thirty day period and a fifty percent still left until the last installment in Daniel Craig’s James Bond tenure, but MGM is maintaining the hoopla educate rolling with the debut of two new posters, a single focusing on the MI6 agent and his like Madeleine Swan and the other remaining the IMAX poster teasing the fascinating sequences shot in the expansive structure. Both equally posters can be viewed in the gallery beneath!

Similar: Listen to Billie Eilish’s No Time to Die Music

Verified forged associates returning for the movie include Daniel Craig reprising his legendary part as James Bond for the previous time, Ralph Fiennes as M, Lea Seydoux (Spectre), Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as A, with Rory Kinnear as Tanner and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. New forged associates confirmed for the movie include Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch and Rami Malek.

Cary Joji Fukunaga (Accurate Detective) will direct No Time to Die which characteristics a script written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns with Cary Joji Fukunaga and Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve).

EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios have partnered with Universal Pictures on the around the world launch of the 25th James Bond film. The superspy’s former outing, Spectre, opened in U.S. theaters on November 16, 2015. The film gained $200 million domestically and $680.six million internationally, for a all over the world full of $880.7 million.

Linked: James Bond is Accredited to Kill in No Time to Die NBA All-Star Television set Spot

You can select up Daniel Craig’s overall James Bond filmography listed here.

No Time to Die is due to hit theaters in the British isles on April three, 2020, and on April 10, 2020, in the US.

We are a participant in the Amazon Products and services LLC Associates Application, an affiliate marketing plan built to supply a implies to receive service fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated websites.