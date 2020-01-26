Bondy: Parnas has more Trump records

Lev Parnas’ lawyer Joseph Bondy said that the recording of President Trump telling two Rudy Giuliani associates that he wanted them “to withdraw” Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in April 2018 is only the beginning .

The recording, which was first reported by ABC on Friday, shows Trump telling Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman to “withdraw (Yovanovitch)! Fruman reportedly made the recording during a small dinner on April 30, 2018 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper from CNN on Saturday evening, Bondy said he was not sure why Fruman had made the recordings.

“I don’t know why he made the recordings,” said Bondy. “Some people make recordings. They like to take pictures. I cannot attribute any reason beyond that. “

After Bondy confirmed that Fruman had also sent the tapes to Parnas, Cooper asked Bondy if his client had more tapes with Trump.

“Yes,” said Bondy, regarding Parnas having more records and the records also starring Trump.

When asked if Parnas was planning to release the tapes, Bondy replied “maybe” and argued that Trump’s latest anti-Yovanovitch tape was “important” to make public.

“We also sent tapes to the House Intelligence Committee,” said Bondy. “This seems to be the recording which certainly addresses the issue of the ambassador and we thought it was really important to make this recording public today.”

Earlier this month, Parnas told Rachel Maddow of MSNBC that Trump “knew exactly what was going on” as he worked with Rudy Giuliani to pressure the Ukrainian government to unearth false allegations against the Bidens.

Watch Bondy’s remarks below:

