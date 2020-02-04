Bone Thugs-N-Harmony returns to Fox Theater this spring

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Bone Thugs-N-Harmony returns to the Fox Theater this spring.

The hip-hop group will perform on May 29 at 8:30 p.m. at the theater, located at 2001, rue H. Tickets are available Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $ 35 to $ 45 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2UriUnw.

Bakersfield Police will be at the concert, according to the list on EventBrite. Gang-related clothing is prohibited on the theater. Guests will be refused entry if they wear gang-related clothing.

“Fighting or engaging in any action that could harm, endanger, threaten or annoy another customer will result in an immediate expulsion from the Fox Theater,” said the list.

During Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s last visit to Bakersfield in February 2018, Kasey Villegas, 19, was stabbed to death outside the theater after the show. The Bakersfield police department said there was a fight between Villegas and other men before the stabbing.

Four men were arrested in connection with the homicide: Heralcio Ugues, 37, Efrain Ugues, 33, Jesse Reyes, 34, and Joel Rodriguez, 27. The trial has not yet started in the Kern County Superior Court.