Bong Joon Ho and Martin Scorsese vie for the leading role

Bong Joon Ho was nominated for best director of the DGA File Photo by Keizo Mori / UPI | Stock Photo

Martin Scorsese will attend the premiere of “The Irishman” on October 24th in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Sam Mendes appears behind the scenes after winning the Best Director for 1917 film at the 77th Golden Globe Award in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

January 11 (UPI) – Bong Joon Ho, Martin Scorsese, and Sam Mendes apply for this year’s Directors Guild of America Award for Best Director of a Movie.

You will fight for honor with Quentin Tarantino and Taika Waititi.

Ho helped parasiteScorsese directed The IrishmanMendes made 1917, Tarantino shot Once upon a time in Hollywood and Waititi made Jojo Rabbit,

The nominations for the best director of a first film go to Mati Diop for Atlantic, Alma Har’el for favoriteMelina Matsoukas for Queen & Slim, Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz for The peanut butter falcon, and Joe Talbot for The last black man in San Francisco,

The best director of a TV drama is Nicole Kassell for GuardianMark Mylod for successionDavid Nutter for game of ThronesMiguel Sapochnik for game of Thrones and Stephen Williams for Guardian,

Dan Attias was shortlisted for the best director of a TV comedy The wonderful woman MaiselBill Hader for BarryDavid Mandel for VeepAmy Sherman-Palladino for The wonderful woman Maisel and Daniel Palladino for The wonderful woman Maisel,